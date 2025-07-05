Arsenal are facing backlash for fielding Thomas Partey while he was under investigation for serious allegations

The Black Stars midfielder, who now faces multiple charges, made over 50 appearances during the period in question

YEN.com.gh revisits two key legal precedents to shed light on why Arsenal may have allowed Partey to continue playing

Thomas Partey is once again in the spotlight, but this time, not for his footballing prowess.

The 32-year-old has been charged with multiple serious offences by the Metropolitan Police, marking a dramatic turn in his post-Arsenal journey.

Thomas Partey charged with serious sexual offences

On Friday, July 4, authorities confirmed that Partey had been formally accused of five counts of non-consensual acts and one count of sexual assault.

Two of the forced coupling allegations involve one woman, while three others concern a second individual.

The sexual assault charge is tied to a third woman. Due to UK legal standards, none of the alleged victims can be publicly identified.

The former Arsenal midfielder is set to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on August 5.

Partey denies all allegations, ready to clear his name

Following the announcement of the charges, Partey’s legal team responded swiftly.

His lawyer, Jenny Wiltshere, released a statement on his behalf, asserting the player’s innocence.

“Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him,” the statement read.

“He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation. He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.”

Why didn’t Arsenal suspend Thomas Partey?

Since the news broke, many have turned their attention to Arsenal’s handling of the situation.

Critics have questioned why the North London club allowed Partey to remain active during the investigation, especially when they were reportedly aware of the case since 2022.

However, understanding Arsenal’s decision requires looking beyond moral judgment and into legal precedent.

Let's look at the precedents which might have informed Arsenal's handling of Partey's case.

The Benjamin Mendy case

To unpack Arsenal’s approach, it’s worth revisiting a high-profile case involving Benjamin Mendy, the former Manchester City defender.

In 2024, Mendy successfully sued the club for withholding more than £11 million in wages after he was charged with multiple sexual offences, per Reuters.

Manchester City had stopped paying the French international from September 2021 until the end of his contract in June 2023.

By that time, Mendy had been cleared of all charges—six counts of non-consensual acts and one of sexual assault.

The court later found City’s action unlawful, awarding Mendy damages for unpaid wages.

The takeaway? Suspending or freezing out a player during legal proceedings can carry severe financial and reputational risks for clubs, especially if the accused is later found not guilty.

The fallout from Gylfi Sigurdsson’s suspension

Another cautionary tale comes from the case of Gylfi Sigurdsson, the former Everton playmaker.

In July 2021, Sigurdsson was arrested on suspicion of child sex offences and was immediately suspended by the club. He never played another match for Everton.

After nearly two years of uncertainty, in April 2023, the Crown Prosecution Service dropped all charges, admitting the evidence was insufficient, as noted by Toffeeweb.

But the damage had already been done. His reputation took a massive hit, and his career never truly recovered.

He now plays in Iceland for Víkingur, far from the Premier League limelight he once enjoyed.

Arsenal took a cautious, legally safer route

With these precedents in mind, Arsenal’s decision not to suspend Partey during the investigation becomes clearer.

By allowing him to continue playing, Thomas featured in more than 50 matches while on bail; they likely avoided the legal minefield that entangled Manchester City in similar situations.

It’s also worth noting that when Partey was first arrested in July 2022, he was not publicly named.

Investigations were ongoing, and the club chose to keep him active while the process unfolded behind the scenes.

Now that charges have been formally filed, neither Partey nor Arsenal are expected to make further public comments until the court proceedings begin next month.

Awaiting justice

As the football world watches this case closely, it serves as another reminder of the difficult balancing act clubs must navigate between legal caution, public pressure, and moral accountability.

The presumption of innocence remains a legal cornerstone, but public perception doesn't always afford the same grace.

Only time and the courts will determine the outcome of this chapter in Thomas Partey's life. Until then, all eyes remain on August 5.

The weight of the charges Partey faces if found guilty

In a related report, YEN.com.gh highlighted concerns raised by Ghanaian lawyer Kofi Ampah regarding the potential fallout from the serious charges against Thomas Partey.

While recognising the gravity of the allegations, Ampah underscored the need for justice to be served through a fair and impartial legal process.

