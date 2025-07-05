Arsenal have issued a statement following news that their former midfielder, Thomas Partey, is facing multiple criminal charges.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed on Friday that Partey has been formally charged with five counts of non-consensual acts and one count of assault.

Arsenal issue statement after Thomas Partey charged with five counts of abuse

According to authorities, two of the non-consensual act charges involve one woman, three others relate to a second woman, while the assault charge concerns a third woman.

The Ghanaian international is scheduled to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. All charges relate to incidents that allegedly occurred between 2021 and 2022.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that detectives launched an investigation in February 2022 after receiving an initial report of a non-consensual act.

This development comes just days after the 32-year-old was released by Arsenal, with his contract at the Emirates Stadium expiring earlier this week.

In a brief statement to the BBC on Friday night, Arsenal said:

"The player's contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings, the club is unable to comment on the case."

Met Police Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, whose team is leading the investigation, commented: "Our priority remains providing support to the women who have come forward.

"We would ask anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone who has information, to speak with our team. You can contact detectives about this investigation by emailing CIT@met.police.uk."

Partey’s Arsenal Journey Ends Amid Legal Troubles

Partey joined Arsenal from Spanish side Atletico Madrid in September 2020 after the Gunners triggered his £45 million release clause.

During his time at the Emirates, the Ghanaian international made 167 appearances, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists.

Last season marked his most active campaign for the club, featuring in 52 matches across all competitions — his highest single-season total in an Arsenal shirt.

The Gunners, meanwhile, have finished runners-up in the Premier League for three consecutive seasons and reached the Champions League semi-finals last term.

Manager Mikel Arteta had previously expressed his desire for Partey to extend his stay with a new contract this summer. However, with the anticipated arrivals of midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard, the club opted not to renew Partey’s deal, bringing his Arsenal spell to an end.

