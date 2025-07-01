This article highlights the four main factors that led to Arsenal’s decision not to hand Thomas Partey a new contract

The Ghanaian midfielder joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid in October 2020 in a high-profile Premier League transfer

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had previously stated publicly he wanted the Black Stars midfield maestro to stay

Thomas Partey’s departure from Arsenal at the end of June 2025 marked the end of a notable five-year stint for the Ghanaian midfielder.

Despite his pivotal role in the team's midfield and his impressive performances since joining from Atletico Madrid in October 2020, Arsenal decided not to renew his contract.

Although Partey had proven himself to be a key figure in the Gunners’ line-up, there are several reasons why Arsenal chose not to extend his stay at the Emirates.

YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil takes a look at the four key factors that might have influenced the club’s decision.

1. Partey's injury concerns and fitness issues

One of the primary reasons Arsenal did not renew Thomas Partey’s contract was his ongoing struggle with injuries throughout his tenure at the club.

According to Transfermarkt, the Ghanaian has experienced a total of eight distinct injuries since joining Arsenal in 2020, ranging from hamstring to groin and hip problems.

Despite his technical ability and commanding presence in midfield, Partey’s fitness issues have seen him miss out on plenty of Arsenal's matches during these seasons.

These injuries disrupted his rhythm and also prevented him from playing consistently, particularly in crucial matches.

Now, Mikel Arteta and the Gunners had a clear need for a reliable and durable midfield option, and Partey’s injury record ultimately became a major point of contention.

Arsenal’s management likely saw the need to invest in younger, more physically robust players who could offer long-term stability.

2. Thomas Partey's age and declining resale value

At 32 years old, Partey is entering the latter stages of his career. While he has been an influential figure at Arsenal, the club’s future planning has focused heavily on younger players.

The Black Stars player's age was undoubtedly a factor in Arsenal’s decision, as they likely felt that it was time to move in a new direction and refused to offer the former Atletico Madrid man what he demanded.

Furthermore, Arsenal may have concluded that renewing a contract for a player who was in the twilight of his career would not provide much of a financial return if they decided to part ways with him in the future.

The club’s strategy is now focused on acquiring and extending contracts of players who perform well on the pitch and can also offer potential for future sales or increased market value.

This approach is seen in the case of Myles Lewis-Skelly, who recently signed a new Arsenal deal, according to the Arsenal website.

3. Partey to struggle for starting place if Zubimendi arrives

Partey flourished in Arsenal's midfield alongside Martin Ødegaard and Declan Rice, but the potential arrival of Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi raised questions about the chances of the Ghana international.

If the Spanish midfielder or another good alternative arrives, it means that Partey would face stiff competition for a place in the starting XI of Mikel Arteta next season.

The Arsenal boss may have expressed his desire to see the former UD Almeria player continue at the Emirates, but it is clear that younger and more energetic midfielders were always going to have the nod ahead of Thomas Partey.

4. Financial decisions: Why Arsenal allow Partey to leave

The financial side of football management cannot be overlooked, especially when it comes to high-wage players like Partey.

As one of the higher earners at the club, Partey’s wages would have likely been a significant drain on Arsenal’s financial resources.

Given the club's desire to build a squad that could compete for the top prizes, such as the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, Arsenal likely wanted to free up wage space for other investments.

In recent years, the EPL side has demonstrated a more cautious and calculated approach to their spending, focusing on signing younger players with high potential who are not yet commanding astronomical wages.

Partey’s contract, with its hefty wage demands, was seen as a potential obstacle to this strategy.

Therefore, with the need for financial flexibility, it made sense for Arsenal to let him leave rather than tie themselves to a player who might not fit into their longer-term vision.

Ghanaian journalist urged Arsenal to release Partey

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the explosive opinion of a Ghanaian sports journalist who urged Arsenal to offload Thomas Partey.

The Accra-based journalist explained his reasons in a viral video, highlighting Thomas Partey's lack of consistency and poor injury history.

According to TBR Football, the former Atletico Madrid player, who is officially a free agent since July 1, 2025, is in talks with a major Turkish team.

