Chelsea beat PSG 3-0 to win the new-format Club World Cup but were not granted automatic qualification for the next tournament in 2029

Only Champions League winners and the top UEFA-ranked clubs qualify, as Chelsea currently sit 14th in the rankings

Despite earning $125 million and global recognition, the Blues must improve their UEFA ranking or win the Champions League to join the 2029 edition

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Chelsea have not qualified for the next edition of the FIIFA Club World Cup in 2029 despite securing a historic triumph in the restructured Club World Cup,

Enzo Maresca’s side stunned the football world with a commanding 3-0 win over PSG, the reigning Champions League holders.

Chelsea beat PSG 3-0 to win the new-format Club World Cup. Photo: Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

Cole Palmer put on a show with a sensational brace, while new signing Joao Pedro added a classy chip to complete a dominant first-half performance.

The second half saw further drama, with PSG’s Joao Neves sent off for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair.

Chelsea’s win brought them $125 million in prize money and international recognition but surprisingly, no automatic qualification for the next Club World Cup.

Why Chelsea haven't qualified for the next Club World

Under FIFA’s new Club World Cup format, 32 teams will qualify through a continental allocation system. UEFA, the European governing body, receives 12 of these slots.

They are divided as follows: four spots go to Champions League winners from the qualifying cycle, and the remaining eight are awarded based on UEFA club rankings.

Chelsea’s problem? Although they won the Club World Cup, FIFA does not grant the tournament winner an automatic spot in the next edition.

Instead, PSG, as one of the recent Champions League winners, are already locked in for 2029, despite their defeat in the final.

Chelsea’s UEFA ranking hurdle

Currently, Chelsea rank 14th in UEFA’s coefficient standings, placing them outside the top 12 clubs likely to qualify.

Unless they win the Champions League or climb the UEFA rankings significantly, they face the real possibility of missing the expanded 2029 Club World Cup entirely, a shocking outcome given their recent triumph.

However, with the Blues now back in the Champions League, they could move up the rankings if they reach the quarter-final or semi-final.

Their fate now rests on performance in upcoming European campaigns.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh