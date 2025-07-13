Luis Enrique Appears to Hit Joao Pedro in Fiery Club World Cup Final Loss
- Cole Palmer's brace and Joao Pedro's goal gave Chelsea a dominant 3-0 first-half lead, sealing their Club World Cup triumph.
- PSG manager Luis Enrique appeared to strike Chelsea’s Joao Pedro in a chaotic post-match altercation, sending the player to the ground
- Joao Neves was sent off for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair, as tempers flared both during and after the final whistle
Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain with a commanding 3-0 victory in the Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Entering the match as underdogs, the Premier League side blew away the Champions League holders with a brilliant first-half performance.
Cole Palmer netted twice within eight minutes, before new £60m signing Joao Pedro added a third, sending the Blues into halftime with a commanding lead.
Enzo Maresca's tactical plan earned high praise, with pundit Andros Townsend calling it a "tactical masterclass" that stifled PSG’s second-half efforts to mount a comeback.
Chaos erupts after Chelsea vs PSG clash
Frustration boiled over for PSG, with tempers flaring on and off the pitch. Joao Neves was sent off for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair, and other PSG players flirted with red cards through a series of aggressive challenges.
After the final whistle, tensions spilled into a chaotic scene involving several players and staff.
Joao Pedro, who only joined Chelsea two weeks ago, clashed with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the aftermath.
Luis Enrique appears to hit Joao Pedro
The drama escalated further when PSG manager Luis Enrique became involved in the melee.
Cameras appeared to show Enrique striking Pedro during the confrontation, sending the Chelsea forward to the ground.
The incident cast a shadow over Chelsea’s triumph, with calls likely to follow for disciplinary review.
While Chelsea celebrated a stunning victory, the post-match scenes ensured that the headlines were split between glory and controversy.
