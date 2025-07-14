Chelsea defied expectations to secure a stunning 3-0 victory over PSG on Sunday, July 13, clinching the FIFA Club World Cup title in style

Their dominant display at the MetLife Stadium not only earned them global bragging rights but also came with a significant financial reward

YEN.com.gh breaks down the impressive earnings the Blues took home from both participating in and winning the prestigious tournament

Chelsea etched their name in history by lifting the first-ever expanded FIFA Club World Cup after a dominant 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

It was a night where everything clicked for the West London side, as they outclassed the 2025 UEFA Champions League winners to bring home not just a trophy but also a hefty financial reward.

Palmer and Pedro star as Chelsea stun PSG to win the Club World Cup

Cole Palmer was the star of the show, finding the net twice in the first half with two well-taken goals that left the French champions rattled.

The 22-year-old wasn’t done just yet; he turned provider for new signing João Pedro, who calmly slotted home Chelsea’s third before halftime.

Despite a more competitive second period, the scoreline stayed the same, thanks to excellent goalkeeping from Robert Sánchez and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Both shot-stoppers pulled off some impressive saves to keep the game from becoming a goal-fest.

FIFA's prize pool for the Club World Cup explained

This year’s edition of the Club World Cup came with an eye-watering prize pot.

FIFA, after securing a $1 billion broadcast deal with DAZN, announced the total prize pool would match that figure. The champions, naturally, got the biggest slice.

Before the tournament kicked off, it was estimated that the winner would walk away with around $125 million.

That figure was based on a combination of appearance fees, bonuses for wins or draws, and progression incentives. But Chelsea’s final payday exceeded all expectations.

How much did Chelsea get for winning the Club World Cup?

According to CBS Sports, Chelsea earned approximately $153.66 million after securing the title, along with a special gold badge they will wear for the next four years.

Here’s a breakdown of the prize money:

$40 million from winning the competition $76 million for their results throughout the tournament. An additional $2 million was on the line had they beaten Flamengo during the group stages $37.66 million through the participation pillar, which is a guaranteed fee for qualified teams depending on the confederation they come from

For just seven matches played over the course of a month, this windfall represents remarkable value.

For context, Chelsea earned $220 million last season for finishing fourth in the Premier League across 38 matches.

They also brought in around £15 million from winning the UEFA Conference League, per the BBC.

When is Chelsea's next match?

With the Club World Cup trophy now in the cabinet, Chelsea will turn their attention to their final preparations for the new campaign.

Enzo Maresca’s side will host Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on August 8 and August 10, respectively, as part of their pre-season plans.

The buzz around the club is electric, and after a successful summer on the global stage, fans have every reason to believe that something special is brewing at the Bridge.

Why Chelsea are not guaranteed a spot at next Club World Cup yet

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Chelsea, despite celebrating their historic win in the first edition of the revamped Club World Cup, are not guaranteed a spot in the 2029 tournament.

Unless they improve their ranking or secure the Champions League title in the coming years, they face the real threat of missing out on the next global showpiece.

