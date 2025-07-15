Chelsea thrashed PSG 3-0 in the Club World Cup final, with Cole Palmer starring and Noni Madueke absent ahead of his Arsenal move

Madueke is reportedly being teased by Chelsea teammates for missing the historic win and possibly flaunting his winner’s medal at Arsenal

Arsenal haven’t lifted silverware since 2020, making the medal joke sting a little more among the Gunners’ squad

Chelsea stars took a lighthearted swipe at rivals Arsenal following their dominant 3-0 win over PSG in the Club World Cup final.

The playful banter centered around winger Noni Madueke, who is set to join the Gunners but missed the celebrations.

Enzo Maresca's side delivered a brilliant first-half performance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to secure the first-ever title under the newly expanded Club World Cup format.

Chelsea Stars Troll Arsenal over Madueke joke After Club World Cup Triumph

Palmer Stars as Chelsea thump PSG

Cole Palmer was once again the star of the show, scoring two near-identical left-footed goals from just inside the box in the 22nd and 30th minutes.

Before halftime, Palmer set up Joao Pedro for a delightful chip over Gianluigi Donnarumma to make it 3-0 and effectively seal Chelsea’s dominance.

Pedro, who has now scored three goals in two starts for the Blues, helped cap off an electric attacking display against the reigning European champions.

Chelsea teammates tease Arsenal-bound Madueke

Amid the celebrations, a lighthearted joke has emerged from the Chelsea camp.

While the Chelsea squad celebrated in the US, Noni Madueke was notably absent from the festivities, currently back in England and reportedly close to completing a transfer to Arsenal.

The winger featured five times during the tournament and will still receive a winners’ medal despite not playing in the final.

According to reports, Chelsea teammates have been joking that Madueke might flaunt his Club World Cup medal at Arsenal, a dressing room largely unfamiliar with that level of silverware.

The Gunners haven’t lifted a major trophy since the FA Cup in 2020, when they defeated Chelsea. Only Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson remain from that squad.

The joke underscores the bragging rights Chelsea currently enjoy, as global champions, while their London rivals continue their search for top-tier honours.

