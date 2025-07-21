Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has finally spoken about the club’s handling of Thomas Partey’s ongoing legal situation

The North London side has faced criticism for its perceived lack of ethics in allowing Partey to feature despite the serious charges against him

Partey, who continues to assert his innocence, is scheduled to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court in London early next month

Mikel Arteta has publicly addressed, for the first time, Arsenal’s approach to the serious legal case involving Thomas Partey, stating he is “100%” certain the club did what was right.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been charged with five counts of non-consensual acts and one count of sexual assault, connected to incidents said to have occurred between 2021 and 2022.

The developments have cast a spotlight on both the player and the club’s internal handling of the matter.

Partey was initially arrested in July 2022, though his identity was withheld at the time.

Despite the ongoing police investigation, he continued to play for Arsenal throughout the legal process.

The charges, formally filed on July 4, 2025, just four days after his contract with the Gunners expired on June 30, stem from allegations involving three different women, per the Daily Mail.

According to UK prosecutors, two charges of forced coupling relate to one woman, three more are linked to another, and the final count of sexual assault involves a third individual.

Arsenal under fire for handling of Partey amid legal woes

Arsenal’s decision to keep Partey in the squad while investigations were underway has drawn heavy criticism.

Many questioned why he was allowed to represent the club during such a sensitive and unresolved legal matter.

In response to mounting backlash and public concern, the club issued a brief statement, saying:

"The player's contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings the club is unable to comment on the case."

Mikel Arteta defends Arsenal’s conduct

Speaking from Singapore during Arsenal’s pre-season tour, Arteta was asked whether he believed the club acted appropriately throughout the ordeal.

“The club was very clear in its statement,” he said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“There are a lot of legal matters that are very complicated, so I cannot comment on any of that.”

When pressed further on whether he felt confident in the decisions taken behind the scenes, he responded firmly: “100 per cent.”

Thomas Partey receives tactical instructions from Mikel Arteta on April 4, 2025. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

While the legal case prepares to head to trial, Partey has denied all charges through his legal team.

His lawyer Jenny Wiltshere stated that the midfielder “welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.”

In the time since his initial arrest, the 32-year-old featured in over 50 matches for Arsenal while on bail.

