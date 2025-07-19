Lionel Messi refused to speak to one teammate for three months after misinterpreting an on-pitch insult as being directed at him

The player repeatedly messaged Messi to explain the insult was aimed at an opponent, not him, but received no response during that period

The feud ended when Messi playfully splashed water on Paredes during a casual encounter, breaking the silence and rekindling their friendship

Lionel Messi once gave one of his teammates the silent treatment for three months following a misunderstanding during a match.

Throughout his glittering career, Messi has starred for Barcelona, PSG, Inter Miami, and Argentina, winning trophies at every level.

However, his international success didn’t come until later, first lifting the Copa America in 2021 after Argentina’s win over Brazil at the Maracana.

A year later, Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory and then helped them retain their Copa America crown in 2023.

During this period, one teammate remained a constant presence alongside Messi at both club and international levels: midfielder Leandro Paredes.

The duo played together at PSG and for Argentina until they both exited the French club in the summer of 2023.

Paredes has since returned home, joining Argentine giants River Plate earlier this month.

Why Lionel Messi refused to talk Paredes

Though the two are now back on good terms, Paredes recently revealed that there was a moment when things weren’t so friendly.

In an interview with Infobae, he disclosed that Messi refused to speak to him for about three months after misinterpreting something said on the pitch.

According to Paredes, he had insulted an opposition player during a game, but Messi overheard the comment and mistakenly believed it was directed at him.

“We spent about three months without speaking. I had a terrible time,” Paredes admitted.

He tried to clarify the situation, sending Messi messages the following day and again two weeks later, insisting:

“It wasn’t for you, it wasn’t to offend.” But Messi did not respond.

Then, unexpectedly, the silence ended.

“Three months had passed without speaking,” Paredes said. “But no, a phenomenon, because we arrived at the premises on the same day. I arrived a little while early and he appeared in my room. I was brushing my teeth. It was very early, and he threw water on me and said, ‘What are you doing up so early?’”

The gesture marked a thaw in their frosty relationship, and the two stars have remained on good terms since.

Lionel Messi career goals and trophies

Now 37 years old and playing for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, Messi continues to defy expectations. Over the course of his career, he has amassed an astonishing 860 senior goals for club and country.

His honours include four Champions League titles, 10 La Liga championships, and eight Ballon d'Or awards, with Italian coaching great Fabio Capello doubting whether current Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal would ever match Messi's success.

In addition to his club success, Messi finally achieved international glory by winning the Copa América with Argentina in 2021 and the FIFA World Cup in 2022, further solidifying his legacy.

Though Messi has scored many spectacular goals, his solo run against Getafe in 2007, his free-kick against Liverpool in 2019, and his long-range strikes for Argentina, the 2009 header holds a unique place in his heart.

