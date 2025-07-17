Former Arsenal star Thomas Partey has broken his silence with a social media post amid his ongoing legal troubles

The 32-year-old had remained quiet online since July 4, the day he was officially charged with serious offences

His legal team has maintained his innocence, stating that Partey is fully committed to clearing his name

Thomas Partey has broken his silence on social media, weeks after serious legal accusations surfaced against him.

The former Arsenal star, who had kept a low profile online since the allegations were made public, reappeared in a quiet but telling way.

What are the charges brought against Partey?

The 32-year-old midfielder has been charged with six counts related to alleged non-consensual acts involving three women.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the incidents are said to have occurred between 2021 and 2022, as noted by the BBC.

Two of the charges involve one woman, three more are linked to another, and a final count of sexual assault pertains to a third individual.

Partey has denied all allegations through his legal team, stating that he “welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.”

Partey's silence on social media

Since July 4, when the charges became public knowledge, Partey has remained absent from social media.

Known for occasionally sharing moments from his private life with his over one million followers on Instagram, the midfielder’s online silence stood in stark contrast to his usual presence.

Partey breaks social media silence

Then, on July 16, his fiancée, Janine Mackson, posted a carousel of images from a serene family getaway in the south of France.

The pictures featured her and their baby daughter, who was born on January 23, 2024.

As fans flooded the comment section with admiration for the mother-daughter duo, one comment stood out, not because of the words, but because of the person behind it.

Thomas Partey had left a string of three heart emojis, a simple yet heartfelt gesture that spoke volumes.

It was his first digital footprint since the allegations, and it showed where his heart is.

His public show of affection comes at a time when the couple's future remains under intense scrutiny.

While some supporters continue to focus on his contributions on the pitch, others question whether recent choices in his personal life have complicated an already challenging situation.

Through it all, Janine has maintained a composed presence online, showing no signs of public distress, which many have seen as a sign of inner strength and solidarity.

When will Partey appear before the court?

Partey is expected to make a court appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 5.

However, legal analysts suggest the case may not reach full trial until 2026, citing the complexity of the allegations and the UK legal system's backlog, an insight highlighted by Sky Sports.

In the meantime, the midfielder appears to be anchoring himself to the things that matter most: his family, his dignity, and the fight to clear his name.

Partey's wedding plans in doubt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey was allegedly set to marry his fiancée on Saturday, July 5, just a day after facing multiple serious charges.

Reports indicate that the charges were confirmed barely 24 hours before the couple's planned wedding ceremony in Spain.

