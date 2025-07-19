Barcelona have made contact with intermediaries regarding a Real Madrid star , marking a stunning twist in one of football’s most storied rivalries

If successful, this would be the first direct switch from Madrid to Barça since Luis Enrique’s infamous move in 1996

Although there are no formal talks yet, Barcelona have reportedly expressed clear interest and openness to negotiations

Barcelona are eyeing a stunning move for one of Real Madrid's key players and have already contacted intermediaries to express their interest in a potential transfer.

It's been nearly 30 years since a player crossed the divide directly between Spain's biggest clubs.

The last to do so was Luis Enrique in the summer of 1996, when he allowed his contract at Real Madrid to expire before joining Barça on a free transfer, a move that deeply angered Los Blancos fans.

Enrique later admitted he "rarely felt appreciated by Madrid supporters" and had "no fond memories" of his five-year spell there, despite making over 150 appearances.

Since then, no player has dared to make the same controversial switch, but that could soon change, with Rodrygo now linked with a shock move to Camp Nou.

Barcelona eye move or Rodrygo

A report from Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte reveals that Barcelona are "keeping an eye" on Rodrygo’s situation at Real Madrid.

The Catalan giants have reportedly reached out to intermediaries to signal their interest in the Brazilian forward.

While no formal negotiations have begun, the La Liga champions are said to be open to talks if Rodrygo becomes available in the coming weeks.

This development follows recent reports that Barcelona are also progressing in a move to sign Manchester United's Marcus Rashford on loan, with an option to make the deal permanent.

Premier League club pulls out of race to sign Rodrygo

Several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Liverpool, have been linked with a potential summer move for Rodrygo, but Chelsea appear unlikely to pursue the Brazilian due to his high wage demands.

Speaking on the London Is Blue podcast, Daily Telegraph journalist Matt Law expressed skepticism about Chelsea's interest:

“The Rodrygo thing I never really saw as a goer. He is on huge wages and wants even bigger wages to move.” He added, “There’s a massive fear among European clubs of committing to the sort of money it would take to sign Rodrygo. Because if it goes wrong… you’re stuck.”

Law also pointed out that such a deal doesn't align with Chelsea’s current strategy: “They already have a problem with [Raheem] Sterling this summer. It doesn't really fit with what Chelsea have been doing well or what they’ve had success with. I don’t see Rodrygo [signing], and I never have.”

