An Accra High Court has sentenced a baker to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour after finding him guilty of defiling a girl with a mental disability

The victim's mother reportedly returned home and found Kwarteng with her daughter, prompting her to alert the police and set in motion investigations into the incident

The case has drawn attention due to the vulnerability of the victim and the convict's dramatic reaction in court after learning of his fate

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

An Accra High Court has sentenced a 30-year-old baker to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour after finding him guilty of defiling a 14-year-old girl with a mental disability.

The convict, identified as Daniel Kwarteng, had pleaded not guilty to the charge and denied any wrongdoing throughout the trial.

Daniel Kwarteng receives a 15-year prison sentence with hard labour after an Accra High Court finds him guilty in a defilement case. Photo credit: Jacob Wackerhausen/Simple Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, after the court delivered its judgment, Kwarteng reportedly reacted angrily and threatened to curse the judge and police officers involved in the case.

According to court proceedings, he declared that he would "buy an egg" and claimed those connected to his conviction would not be alive within three days.

The court, presided over by Justice Susanna Nyakotey, stated that Kwarteng's refusal to accept responsibility for his actions until the conclusion of the trial was considered an aggravating factor in determining the sentence.

At the same time, the court took into account his age and the fact that he was a first-time offender before arriving at the 15-year custodial sentence.

Presenting the facts, Assistant Superintendent of Police Dora Amoh told the court that the victim lived with her mother and three siblings at Peace Village in Amasaman.

The prosecution said the incident occurred on May 17, 2025, when Kwarteng allegedly entered the family's home and sent the victim's younger sister away with money to buy items from a nearby shop.

In her absence, he reportedly locked the door and assaulted the teenager.

The victim's mother later returned home and discovered Kwarteng with the girl before reporting the matter to the police.

A medical examination conducted at the Amasaman Government Hospital subsequently supported the prosecution's case. Kwarteng was later arrested but continued to deny the allegation until the court found him guilty.

Source: YEN.com.gh