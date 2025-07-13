Kylian Mbappe Debuts New Hairstyle After FIFA Club World Cup
- Kylian Mbappe’s former club PSG thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal
- The French star struggled throughout the tournament, scoring only once and failing to make an impact in the crucial defeat to PSG
- Following Madrid’s exit, Mbappe debuted a fresh blonde-highlighted hairstyle while enjoying time off with family and friends
Kylian Mbappe has debuted a fresh new hairstyle following Real Madrid's exit from the FIFA Club World Cup at the hands of his former club, Paris Saint-Germain.
The Spanish giants were stunned by a rampant PSG side, who cruised to a commanding 4-0 victory to secure a spot in the final against Chelsea.
Real Madrid crumble against ruthless PSG
PSG started with explosive intensity, punishing Real Madrid for their defensive lapses with two quick goals inside the first 10 minutes.
The pressure didn’t let up, as Fabian Ruiz slotted home the third goal on the break in the 26th minute, putting the game all but out of reach before halftime.
While the second half saw the tempo slow, and Madrid marginally improve, any hopes of a comeback were dashed when Goncalo Ramos added a stylish fourth goal in stoppage time to seal PSG’s emphatic victory.
Mbappe's Club World Cup disappointment
Mbappe’s tournament performance was far from his best. He made limited appearances in the competition and only managed to find the net once.
Particularly in the clash with PSG, the French forward struggled to make an impact, looking off rhythm under Xabi Alonso’s system at Madrid.
Following the tournament, he has been granted a short break to rest after a long and intense 2024/25 campaign.
Mbappe's new look for the summer break
Now on vacation, Mbappe appears to be turning the page with a new appearance.
The 26-year-old has revealed a fresh hairstyle, sporting slightly blonde highlight, as he spends quality time with family and friends.
It’s a sign that he’s ready to unwind and reset ahead of the 2025/26 season, where expectations at Real Madrid will be even higher.
Mbappe sends birthday wishes to Vinicius
Mbappe took time to celebrate the birthday of club teammate Vinicius Junior.
The Frenchman posted an Instagram story featuring a photo of the two celebrating a previous goal together, alongside a heart emoji and birthday symbol.
The gesture, though simple, was meaningful for Vinícius, who is under fire after a poor showing in the semifinal against PSG.
