Manchester United beat out top Premier League rivals to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo in a big-money deal

The Cameroon star forward could miss up to six crucial fixtures over the festive period due to his likely participation in a top competition

United's December-January schedule includes tough matches against Aston Villa, Newcastle, and Manchester City - all potentially without several key players

Manchester United finally secured the signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford on Monday in a deal worth around £70 million.

The 25-year-old Cameroon international had been a long-term target for United, who fended off late competition from Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle, and Tottenham to land their man.

Despite Brentford’s attempts to steer Mbeumo toward other suitors - reportedly pressuring him to choose Newcastle or Spurs - he remained focused on making the move to Old Trafford.

Though the transfer is seen as a major win for the Red Devils, they are said to be unhappy with Brentford’s approach during negotiations.

The Bees were determined not to lose their star player easily, but Mbeumo’s desire to play for United proved decisive in the end.

AFCON could rule Mbeumo out of six matches

While United fans celebrated the high-profile signing, a glance at the festive schedule quickly tempered the excitement.

Beginning December 20, the Red Devils face a gruelling stretch of games: Aston Villa, Newcastle, Wolves, Leeds, Burnley, and then the Manchester derby against City on January 17.

Mbeumo is expected to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) immediately after the Villa game.

If called up, which is likely, he will definitely miss clashes against Newcastle, Wolves, and probably Leeds.

Should Cameroon progress deep into the tournament - as they’re expected to - he could also miss the Burnley fixture, the FA Cup third round, and even the derby against Manchester City.

In total, the £70m forward could miss up to six key games during a critical part of United’s season, per Manchester Evening News.

And he won’t be the only absentee - Amad Diallo, Andre Onana, and Noussair Mazraoui are also expected to represent their countries in AFCON, leaving Erik ten Hag facing a potential squad crisis at a crucial time.

When will AFCON 2025 start?

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will mark the 35th edition of the prestigious biennial tournament organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Morocco has been chosen as the host nation for the second time, returning to the spotlight for the first time since it last hosted in 1988, per Cafonline.

Although initially set to host the 2015 edition, Morocco withdrew due to concerns over the Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

In a historic shift, the 2025 tournament will take place from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, overlapping with the Christmas and New Year holidays.

This new scheduling comes as a result of FIFA expanding its Club World Cup to 32 teams during the traditional June-July window.

Which group is Cameroon in?

Cameroon have been drawn in Group A, where they will face defending champions Ivory Coast, along with Mozambique and Botswana.

Mbeumo eyes World Cup place with Cameroon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that France-born English Premier League forward Bryan Mbeumo hopes switching national team loyalty to Cameroon can win him a place at the World Cup.

