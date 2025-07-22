Marcus Rashford’s dream move to Barcelona has hit an unexpected snag, casting doubt over his future with the Spanish giants

The Manchester United forward passed his medical in Catalonia on Monday and is set to be unveiled later this week

However, fresh reports suggest Rashford may be blocked from playing in La Liga due to ongoing registration complications

Marcus Rashford’s proposed transfer to Barcelona is gathering pace, but there may be complications that could prevent him from featuring for the Spanish giants next season.

The Manchester United forward has passed his medical in Catalonia and is close to completing a season-long loan move.

The 27-year-old arrived in Barcelona on Sunday night after receiving permission from Manchester United to finalise the move.

The England international was welcomed at the club’s training facility on Monday morning by manager Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco.

Talks between both clubs accelerated last week, leading to an agreement in principle over the weekend.

Rashford accepted a 25% pay cut to make the move possible, helping Barcelona cover his full wages while saving United around £14 million.

The deal includes a 12-month loan with an option to buy for £30.3 million (€35 million), and an official announcement is expected this week, per The BBC.

Why Marcus Rashford may not play for Barcelona

Despite the progress, Rashford’s registration with Barcelona is not guaranteed.

The club turned to Rashford after failing to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams due to La Liga's financial restrictions.

Football analyst Andy Brassell raised concerns over whether Rashford can be registered.

“He’s taking a pay cut to make this happen, but there’s still no guarantee, certainly if you believe Javier Tebas, the La Liga president, that Barcelona will be able to register him,” Brassell said on Trans Europe Express via Sport Bible.

“That’s something we have to keep an eye on, as with every Barcelona signing. That same uncertainty led to Nico Williams backing out of his move.”

Brassell added: "Rashford doesn't have an enormous amount of options, partly because of his salary, partly because of a disappointing last couple of years, even if he did show bits of his old self at Aston Villa.

"Both sides needed this to happen quite badly, which I think is great news for Marcus Rashford, it's great news for England, and if it all works, it's good news for Barcelona as well."

Barcelona face familiar registration problems

Barcelona’s history of player registration issues could once again pose a problem, this time with the incoming Rashford.

La Blaugrana previously struggled to meet La Liga’s strict financial regulations, which delayed player registrations even after deals were finalised.

When Dani Olmo joined, he was forced to miss the first two league matches of the season due to registration delays.

Similarly, Jules Kounde was unable to feature in Barcelona’s season opener after his transfer from Sevilla, as the club couldn’t register him in time.

Rashford praises Lamine Yamal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rashford has sparked further speculation about his future following recent comments about his potential move to Barcelona while speaking highly of Lamine Yamal.

The English international has made no secret of his admiration for the Spanish giants, and his recent stay in Marbella has only fueled rumors linking him with a move to La Liga.

