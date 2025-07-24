Several Madrid fans have taken to social media to express their displeasure over Mbappe getting the No. 10 shirt

Most of Madridistas identify one Real Madrid playmaker who deserves the iconic shirt number more than Kylian Mbappe

Luka Modric last wore the legendary Real Madrid No. 10 jersey before moving to AC Milan to render the shirt vacant

Kylian Mbappe is set to inherit the iconic No. 10 jersey at Real Madrid after Luka Modric left the Spanish powerhouse to AC Milan.

However, a seemingly minor detail surrounding his shirt number has sparked a fierce debate among fans, especially those of one particular Real Madrid midfield gem.

Veteran midfielder Modric's departure to AC Milan in the summer opened up the coveted number, which has long been associated with creative and influential players.

The No. 10 jersey at Madrid carries a certain level of prestige, given its history with players like Ferenc Puskas, Luis Figo, Raymond Koppa, Robinho, and, more recently, Modric.

It’s no surprise that when the shirt became available, it was seen as an opportunity for the next big star to step into the role.

For many, Mbappe seemed like the natural heir to the No. 10 shirt. As one of the most talented players in world football, his arrival at Madrid was always going to be accompanied by high expectations.

Yet, according to RMC Sport, the decision didn’t sit well with everyone, particularly some fans of young Turkish international Arda Guler.

Who deserves to wear Real Madrid No. 10?

After all, Mbappe's reputation, combined with his iconic status for both club and country, positioned him as the face of Real Madrid's future and an perfect figure to don the No. 10 shirt of Los Blancos.

According to Transfermarkt, Mbappe racked up 44 goals and provided 5 assists in 59 appearances for Real Madrid in 2024/25 season, finishing as the team's top scorer.

However, the decision to hand Mbappe the No. 10 jersey reportedly did not sit well with Guler’s fans, who had hoped the famous shirt would be given to the 20-year-old Turkish talent.

Guler, who had been seen as the future of Real Madrid’s midfield, was said to have had a special connection with Modric, particularly after the Croatian midfielder passed on his shirt to Güler during his last match for the club.

The decision has reportedly divided fans, with some questioning whether the young Turkish star was robbed of his moment to shine in the iconic shirt.

Fan reactions to Mbappe getting the No. 10 shirt

The reaction to Mbappe’s decision to take the No. 10 shirt has been fierce on social media. Fans of Arda Guler expressed their disappointment, feeling that Mbappé was not deserving of the number.

One Twitter user commented:

“Wearing the number 10 may be nice, but you’ll never be a number 10, you don’t play like one and you’re not one. Arda Guler is the real number 10.”

Another fan angrily tweeted:

“He was going back to Arda, you stole it from him.”

These criticisms reflect a deeper sentiment: that the No. 10 shirt should be worn by someone who embodies the spirit of creativity, vision, and leadership, qualities that many believe Guler possesses in abundance.

While some fans feel that the decision is personal and symbolic, there’s another perspective to consider: Real Madrid’s commercial and marketing strategies.

From a marketing standpoint, Mbappe wearing No. 10 could bring in significant financial returns for Real Madrid. The shirt will likely sell in high quantities, with fans around the world eager to purchase jerseys of their new star.

Players to wear Real Madrid No. 10 shirt

YEN.com.gh earlier featured a list of top 10 players to ever don the iconic No. 10 jersey at Real Madrid, including Ferenc Puskas, and Raymond Koppa.

