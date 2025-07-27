Manchester United grabbed a promising 2-1 win over West Ham in their pre-season clash on Saturday night, but fans were left puzzled by the unexpected absence of Bryan Mbeumo.

New signing Matheus Cunha made a cut in Ruben Amorim’s starting lineup, yet it was Bruno Fernandes who stole the show, netting both goals for United.

Why Bryan Mbeumo Didn’t Play for Manchester United Against West Ham

His second strike, a wonderful effort from distance, sealed the win and marked only Amorim’s 10th victory in 34 games against Premier League sides.

Amorim will have been able to take plenty of positives from the game, with United's collective performance offering plenty of encouragement. There was also a series of bright individual showings.

Mbeumo left out of Manchester United Squad

Fans were eager to see Mbeumo in action after his £70 million move from Brentford, but the Cameroon international was a surprise omission from Manchester United’s matchday squad.

The Red Devils clinched a 2-1 pre-season win over West Ham, with captain Bruno Fernandes netting on either side of half-time to secure the result.

Jarrod Bowen gave the Hammers hope with a 63rd-minute goal, but manager Ruben Amorim responded by making 10 changes, leaving only goalkeeper Altay Bayindir to complete the full 90 minutes at MetLife Stadium.

Although Mbeumo’s kit was spotted in the dressing room and he was present at the venue, the 25-year-old, who scored 20 Premier League goals last season, didn’t even make the bench.

Why Bryan Mbeumo didn't make Man United debut

However, Amorim revealed that Mbeumo is being eased into Manchester United’s pre-season schedule following his high-profile transfer.

The Portuguese manager confirmed that Mbeumo won’t feature in Wednesday’s friendly against Bournemouth but is expected to play in United’s final U.S. tour game.

"Bryan is starting slowly," Amorim told the club’s media.

"He is not going to play in the next one. We hope to have Bryan in the last game [in the United States]. He's training now, so we'll see."

Mbeumo officially joined United on Monday, July 21, and traveled with the squad to the U.S. the following day.

As a result, he has only just begun training and is currently behind new arrivals Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon in terms of fitness.

Still, the 25-year-old took part in a light post-match session after the win over West Ham, signalling progress in his integration.

Manchester United’s pre-season tour continues with a clash against Bournemouth, giving manager Ruben Amorim another chance to assess his squad ahead of the new campaign.

After the Bournemouth fixture, the Red Devils will face Everton in a high-profile friendly scheduled for Sunday, August 3, which is expected to feature more minutes for United’s senior stars.

The pre-season preparations will conclude with a final test against Italian side Fiorentina at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 9, a match that could serve as a dress rehearsal for United’s opening game of the 2025–26 Premier League season, which kicks off the following weekend.

