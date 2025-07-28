Marcus Rashford made his Barcelona debut against Vissel Kobe, coming on at halftime but being substituted just 30 minutes later

Head coach Hansi Flick has shed light on the decision to take off the Manchester United loanee, citing tactical considerations

Barcelona continues to grapple with La Liga’s salary cap restrictions, delaying Rashford's official registration

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Marcus Rashford finally wore the famous Barcelona shirt for the first time after completing a short-term switch from Manchester United.

His debut came in a preseason friendly against Japan’s Vissel Kobe on Sunday, July 27.

Marcus Rashford looks on during his debut for Barcelona against Vissel Kobe on July 27, 2025. Photo by Koji Watanabe.

Source: Getty Images

Marcus Rashford substituted 30 minutes after Barcelona debut

Introduced at the beginning of the second half, Rashford had just over 30 minutes to show flashes of what he could offer his new team.

He played a key part in one of Barcelona’s three goals during the 3-1 win, offering a glimpse of his sharp instincts.

However, with 12 minutes left on the clock, he was replaced, a decision that caught the attention of fans and pundits alike.

Coming on as a substitute only to be taken off again is often considered one of football’s most awkward experiences, and Rashford became the latest to endure it.

Why Rashford was substituted

Speaking after the match, head coach Hansi Flick offered a straightforward explanation.

The England forward, he said, was still getting up to speed after a quiet spell at United.

"Rashford hasn't played that much, and we also wanted to give Gerard Martin 15 minutes because he was playing after his injury," Flick told reporters, per Goal.

Before arriving in Spain, Rashford had featured in just 17 matches in six months and was even training on his own before completing the loan deal.

Despite the early substitution, Flick’s words didn’t signal disappointment; it was just management of minutes.

Can Barcelona register Marcus Rashford?

While he’s already played in friendly action, Rashford's competitive debut for Barcelona remains uncertain.

Due to ongoing financial challenges and salary cap issues, the club has not yet registered him for La Liga matches.

Per BBC Sport, Barcelona is currently over the wage limit imposed by La Liga.

In the previous campaign, the club spent more on salaries and transfers than they generated in income, a situation that had delayed player registrations before.

Marcus Rashford celebrates with his teammates after Barcelona's second goal against Vissel Kobe. Photo by Koji Watanabe.

Source: Getty Images

The Spanish giants have until August 16 to sort out their books ahead of their league opener. Until then, Rashford can only feature in unofficial matches.

Even once he’s eligible, Rashford won’t walk straight into the lineup.

Barcelona boasts a stacked attacking roster that includes rising sensation Lamine Yamal and Brazilian winger Raphinha, both Ballon d’Or hopefuls.

After two underwhelming seasons, Rashford arrives in Spain with a point to prove and a fresh stage to perform.

5 reasons why Rashford is poised for success at Barcelona

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh explored five strong reasons why Marcus Rashford is poised for success at Barcelona.

The English forward appears determined to silence his critics and make a statement at one of football’s most prestigious clubs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh