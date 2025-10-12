Ghana has officially booked its place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, becoming the 21st nation to secure qualification for the tournament.

The Black Stars confirmed their spot with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Comoros on Sunday, October 12, sending waves of celebration across the country.

The decisive moment came in the second half when Mohammed Kudus tapped in the only goal of the match, igniting the Accra Sports Stadium and ensuring Ghana’s fifth appearance on football’s biggest stage.

Throughout the campaign, the team displayed resilience, determination, and tactical maturity under head coach Otto Addo, who guided the side from missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to achieving World Cup qualification.

Ghana now becomes the fifth African nation to qualify for the 2026 World Cup and the first from sub-Saharan Africa to do so.

This achievement continues the nation’s proud footballing tradition, having previously featured in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022.

Across the globe, other nations have also confirmed their places.

Morocco was the first African team to qualify, followed by Tunisia, Egypt led by Mohamed Salah, and Algeria making a return after missing the 2022 edition.

Hosts Canada, Mexico, and the United States are automatically in, while Japan, Iran, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan, and Australia secured spots from Asia.

New Zealand represents Oceania, and South America has Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay, Colombia, and Paraguay qualified.

With qualification secured, Ghanaian fans and players can now look forward to the 2026 World Cup with optimism, hoping the Black Stars can make a lasting mark among the 48 nations that will compete next year.

