Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has finally shared the real reason he has not yet married his long-time partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

Despite being in a committed relationship since 2016 and building a family together, the couple has yet to tie the knot.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo Hasn’t Married Georgina Rodriguez Yet

Ronaldo, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, met Argentine-Spanish model Rodriguez while she was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid.

Their love story quickly blossomed, and over the years, they have welcomed two daughters, Alana Martina and Bella.

Alongside them, Ronaldo raises his three other children, who were born via surrogate mothers.

Although their relationship appears strong and stable, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has not yet proposed.

Why Ronaldo and Georgina hasn't married

In a candid moment during the first episode of the 2022 Netflix docuseries I Am Georgina, Ronaldo explained that while marriage is in their future, he is waiting for the right moment.

"I always tell her, 'When we get that click.' Like everything in our life, and she knows what I’m talking about. It could be in a year, it could be in six months, or it could be in a month. I'm 1000% sure that it will happen," Ronaldo revealed.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez admitted that her close friends and family often tease her about the prospect of marrying the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star.

She shared: "They're always joking about the wedding, 'When is the wedding?' Since Jennifer Lopez’s song The Ring or When came out, they started singing it to me, and well, it’s not up to me."

Despite the absence of a formal engagement, Ronaldo has frequently referred to Rodriguez as his wife in public statements. In a heartfelt birthday message, he wrote:

"For the mother, partner, friend, my wife… happy birthday, love. Your light illuminates us, and your love infects us," followed by a heart emoji.

Ronaldo refers to Georgina as his wife

The speculation about their possible secret engagement or marriage intensified in December 2024, when Ronaldo once again called Rodriguez his wife while accepting an award at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai.

During the ceremony, the Al Nassr striker was honoured with both the Best Middle Eastern Player award and the Top Goalscorer of All Time award.

As he delivered his speech, Ronaldo further fueled rumours, stating:

"It’s a big pleasure to win this trophy. My oldest son is here, my wife [Georgina] is here."

Ronaldo’s Val’s Day text for Georgina

