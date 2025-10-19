Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko have been in the news lately for sharing some worrying details about their marriage

However, an old video of Regins Daniels describing her husband with positive words has surfaced online and got many talking

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comments section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

An old video of Regina Daniels praising his husband has surfaced online after another footage showed her accusing her husband of maltreatment in their marriage.

Regina Daniels seemed excited and while describing her husband and also said their marriage was a happy one.

Regina Daniels uses sweet words to describe her husband Ned Nwoko in an old video that surfaced on social media. Photo credit: Regina Daniels & Ned Nwoko

Source: Facebook

In the TikTok video, Regina Daniels said many on social media always said their marriage was not a happy one as they portrayed online.

However, she described her marriage as a wonderful one which at the time was even enjoyable than they shared online.

She added that Ned Nwoko does not allow her stress herself and she was comfortable with her life as a married woman.

"My husband is a true Odugwu. A real Odogwu. The way we feel and love ourselves at home is even more and better than we put online. So sometimes when I see comments of people saying ‘that is not how they are at home.’ We read the comments and laugh. Then we say if only they know how sweet our home is. I get anything I want. He even fights me when I say I want to cook and ask me to leave the kitchen. I can decide to sleep for one week and do nothing. It’s a very comfortable lifestyle and a happy one.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Regina Daniels' old video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @Aparoblog on TikTok. Read them below:

@carine said:

"If you study psychology her facial exprssion is saying otherwise."

Fatherjombo wrote:

"Ned Nwoko has multiple wives and we have never for once heard any issues or reports of domestic volence till he married Regina Daniels. We need to hear the man's story."

Maya Simon said:

"Me and my husband just ended our 2 months old quarrel. No couple wey no dey quarrel just because she be celebrity no mean say dem no get issues."

Osho wrote:

"I see tears trying to fall from her eyes while she speaks, but she held it."

Iamderealking said:

"I don't know what happened. I don't know what is wrong. I'm not there but all I know is that my honourable senator is not the problem. He's too intelligent and enlightened. Regina Daniels should apologise now."

Zibi The Annoying wrote:

"Back then the marriage was still new. I hope you guys will stop judging her for making a childish decision but blame the adults in her family."

Nozi@25 said:

"We are all doing it as women. We all protect the reputation of our husbands no matter how bad they are."

Source: YEN.com.gh