Al Nassr made easy work of Al Fateh on home soil Saturday night, cruising to a dominant 5–1 victory

The win extended their perfect start to the season and widened their lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League to four points

For Cristiano Ronaldo, though, the game was a rollercoaster of emotions, experiencing both frustration and triumph within moments

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated another historic milestone in trademark fashion, firing a stunning long-range strike as Al Nassr thrashed Al Fateh 5–1 in the Saudi Pro League.

The 40-year-old reached an unprecedented 800 career goals at club level, then shared his trademark message of gratitude and hard work, principles he credits for every achievement in his illustrious career.

Ronaldo’s evening was a blend of frustration and brilliance. After missing a penalty in the 59th minute, he quickly made amends with a thunderous right-footed shot from distance to seal his 800th goal.

The Al Nassr captain also registered an assist, further proving his continued influence and leadership.

Watch Ronaldo's goal below:

With that strike, Ronaldo became the first player in football history to hit the 800-goal milestone in club competitions, a record achieved across Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and now Al Nassr.

His Portuguese teammate João Félix bagged a hat-trick, while Kingsley Coman added another to complete an emphatic win that lifted Al Nassr to the top of the table with 15 points from five matches.

At 40, Ronaldo remains the heartbeat of Al Nassr, driven, disciplined, and still performing at the highest level.

His latest goal not only cemented his place in football history but also reminded the world that Ronaldo’s greatness shows no signs of fading.

Ronaldo's reaction to goal & milestone

After the match, Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to mark his historic milestone, sharing a short but powerful message with his 666 million followers: “Success is not an accident.”

The post perfectly captured the mindset that has defined his two-decade career, a blend of discipline, determination, and unshakable self-belief. It wasn’t merely a celebration of numbers but a statement of intent from a player who continues to defy age and expectations.

See Ronaldo's Instagram post below:

Ronaldo’s 800-goal achievement stands as one of the most extraordinary feats in sporting history, representing over twenty years of elite-level consistency.

His club career record tells the story of a player who dominated across generations and leagues, 450 goals for Real Madrid, a record unlikely to ever be broken, and 145 goals across two spells with Manchester United, showcasing his adaptability in different football cultures.

At Juventus, he netted 101 times, guiding the Italian giants to multiple Serie A titles, while with Al Nassr, he has already scored 105 goals, adding another glittering chapter to his unmatched legacy.

His stunning strike against Al Fateh carried an extra layer of drama, coming moments after a missed penalty.

Within seconds, Ronaldo redeemed himself with a thunderous long-range shot that flew into the top corner, a perfect embodiment of his mentality: unshaken by setbacks, always ready to respond with brilliance.

Ronaldo tops forbes’ 2025 list

