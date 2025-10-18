Al Nassr faced Al Fateh in the Saudi Professional League in a battle between the table-toppers and a relegation-threatened side, with Cristiano Ronaldo once again stealing the spotlight.

The Portugal international scored a cracking goal to helping Al Nassr seal a dominant 5–1 victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores cracking goal for Al Nassr just seconds after missing penalty vs Al Fateh

Source: Getty Images

The Portuguese forward had an early chance to put his side ahead from the penalty spot after a handball was confirmed by VAR in the 58th minute.

Ronaldo confidently stepped up and struck the ball with power toward the post, but goalkeeper Bukhari guessed right and pulled off an excellent save.

Watch Ronaldo's penalty miss below:

Undeterred, Ronaldo responded in trademark fashion just moments later with a moment of brilliance.

After collecting a precise pass from Sadio Mané outside the box, CR7 controlled the ball expertly before unleashing a stunning right-footed strike into the top corner.

It was an unstoppable effort and a perfect redemption, giving Al Nassr a 2–1 lead.

The goal, beautifully assisted by Mané, reignited Al Nassr’s momentum and showcased Ronaldo’s relentless determination.

Watch Ronaldo's goal below:

The strike lifted Al Nassr’s confidence as they began to dictate play, controlling possession and carving out more chances.

Ronaldo’s contribution to Al Nassr didn’t end there. In the 68th minute, he assisted Joao Felix for the team’s third goal.

The young forward pulled off an impressive solo effort to extend the lead, which was later sealed with another goal from Felix and one from Kingsley Coman.

With the win, Al Nassr tighten their grip at the top of the table, moving clear with 15 points.

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 800 club goals

Beyond inspiring his team to victory, Cristiano Ronaldo achieved a historic milestone, netting his 800th career goal at club level at the age of 40.

It’s an astonishing feat that adds yet another chapter to his unparalleled legacy, and the Portuguese icon shows no signs of slowing down.

With this strike, Ronaldo’s tally now stands at 949 total goals across club and international competitions, edging him ever closer to the mythical 1,000-goal mark.

That pursuit could soon cement his status as the greatest goalscorer in football history.

If he maintains this blistering form, Al Nassr look poised for another dominant campaign both in Saudi Arabia and on the continental stage.

Ronaldo’s leadership, paired with the growing chemistry between Sadio Mané and João Félix, could make Al Nassr one of the most feared attacking trios in world football this year.

With their victory over Al Fateh, Al Nassr extended their perfect run in the Saudi Pro League, maintaining top spot with 15 points.

They now enjoy a comfortable cushion at the summit, four points clear of Al Hilal and five ahead of Al Ittihad.

The schedule, however, remains relentless. In just four days, Al Nassr will travel to India to face FC Goa on Wednesday for Matchday 3 of the AFC Champions League II group stage.

They’ll then resume domestic action on Saturday against Al Hazm, before turning their attention to a crucial King Cup of Champions Round of 16 showdown with Al Ittihad next week.

Source: YEN.com.gh