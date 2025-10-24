In May of this year, Achraf Hakimi equalled a long-standing record previously set by former Ghanaian playmaker Abedi Ayew

The Moroccan played a key role in helping Paris Saint-Germain secure their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy

A journalist hailed Hakimi, who was part of the PSG team against Serie A giants Inter Milan during the 2025 UCL final in Munich

Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi etched his name alongside legendary Ghanaian footballer Abedi Pele Ayew in French football’s Champions League history.

In a stunning display of dominance, PSG claimed their first-ever UEFA Champions League title with a commanding 5-0 win over Inter Milan on May 31, 2025, in Munich.

Among the stars of the night was Moroccan full-back Hakimi, who netted the final's opening goal in the 12th minute to etch his name into the history books.

Achraf, who also played for Inter Milan in the past, became the second African player to win the prestigious tournament with a French club, following the path of the ex-Black Stars captain.

PSG outclassed Inter Milan in Munich

The Ligue 1 winners stamped their authority from the first whistle to the final minute as Inter failed to match PSG's high tempo, as cited by UEFA.

Goals from Achraf, Desire Doue, who hit a powerful brace, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and substitute Senny Mayulu sealed the emphatic win.

19-year-old Doue deservedly won the official UEFA Player of the Match after his dominant display for Luis Enrique's team.

Meanwhile, this was a second UCL final heartbreak for the Serie A giants in two years after losing the 2023 final to Manchester City.

PSG clinched the treble

Everyone at PSG was overjoyed after an astonishing 2024/25 season that saw the French side win a historic treble.

Paris Saint-Germain secured the Ligue 1 title with six games remaining on April 5, 2025, with an away victory at Angers, according to The Guardian.

Luis Enrique’s side secured a 3-0 win over Reims in the Coupe de France final on May 24, then defeated Inter Milan to claim their first Champions League title.

Paris Saint-Germain joined clubs like Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Celtic, Ajax, Inter Milan, and Manchester United in winning all three major trophies in a single season.

Enrique, having achieved a treble with Barcelona in 2014/15, became only the second manager, alongside Pep Guardiola, to accomplish it with two different clubs.

Hakimi following in the footsteps of Abedi Ayew

Notably, the pivotal role and the all-around performance of Achraf Hakimi in PSG's Champions League triumph are making the headlines.

The former Real Madrid player was instrumental on both ends of the pitch, defensively sound and offensively electric.

With this victory, Hakimi joins Ghanaian legend Abedi Ayew Pele in a very exclusive club.

Ayew Pele was the first African to win the UEFA Champions League with a French side, doing so with Olympique de Marseille in the 1992/93 season, the very first edition of the modern Champions League format.

In the meantime, during an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian football photojournalist Ayala Isaac praised Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi for his impressive achievement.

''Achraf Hakimi’s performance is a testament to his dedication and talent. Seeing him reach such heights on Europe’s biggest stage makes every Ghanaian proud," Ayala Isaac told YEN.com.gh.

