Toni Kroos showed up to Real Madrid’s final La Liga match in a simple, unbranded shirt and plain trousers

The game also marked the last Santiago Bernabéu appearance for Luka Modrić and legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti

Fans took to social media in droves, praising Kroos’ modest look as a testament to his humility

German midfield maestro Toni Kroos caught everyone’s attention at the Santiago Bernabéu with his understated appearance.

During Real Madrid’s final La Liga match of the 2024–2025 season against Real Sociedad on Saturday, May 24, 2025, the football icon dressed in a simple manner, showcasing the modesty he has long been admired for while closing a historic chapter in elite football.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos. Image credit Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid defeat Real Sociedad in final La Liga match

The game itself ended in a convincing 2-0 win for Real Madrid with a brace from Kylian Mbappe, who has now netted 31 times in La Liga this season, per Flashscore.

For the first time since announcing his retirement from club football, Kroos attended the match, wearing an unbranded shirt and plain trousers, showing up to pay tribute to his former teammate, Luka Modrić.

Luka Modric. Image credit: realmadrid

Source: Instagram

The look had no designer labels, no flashy jewelry, and no wristwatch, despite Kroos reportedly having a net worth of around $149 million, according to Salary Sport.

Madrid bids farewell to Luka Modric and Ancelotti

The match also marked the final game for Real Madrid's beloved midfield partner Luka Modric, and the last on the touchline for legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti, who is set to take over the Brazil national team.

The trio—Kroos, Modric, and Ancelotti—helped define an era at Real Madrid, winning multiple domestic and continental honours and elevating the club’s style of play to an art form.

The World Cup winner stood quietly on the sidelines during the tributes, applauding his teammates and coaches with trademark calmness.

Toni Kroos' Real Madrid career

Kroos’ career at Real Madrid is nothing short of remarkable. Since moving from Bayern Munich in 2014, he established himself as a key figure during one of the most successful periods in the club’s history. Across more than ten seasons, he contributed to four La Liga titles, five UEFA Champions League triumphs, and a host of other domestic and international honors.

Often hailed as one of the most intelligent and technically gifted midfielders of his generation, Kroos was known for his precision passing, control under pressure, and tactical discipline.

Fans flooded social media with praise for Kroos’ modest appearance, seeing it as a true reflection of his humility and enduring football legacy.

''Typical German footballer who is down to earth.'' - @MoyaMm said on X.

''Kroos makes things simpler in life, even beyond the pitch.'' - @AmazingG added.

Watch the video below.

Kroos speaks about Real Madrid vs. Arsenal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Toni Kroos opened up about Real Madrid’s memorable Champions League encounters with Arsenal last season.

Despite their strong squad and high expectations, Madrid were outplayed as Arsenal managed to claim back-to-back victories, leaving a lasting mark on the competition.

Source: YEN.com.gh