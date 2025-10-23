Diego Simeone has disclosed which team he believes is best equipped to win the Champions League after facing Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Liverpool early in the season.

Atletico Madrid have endured one of the toughest starts to their 2025/26 campaign, coming up against two top contenders in Arsenal and Liverpool.

Diego Simeone Picks UCL Favourites After Facing Arsenal and Real Madrid

Simeone’s men fell 3-2 to Liverpool on the opening gameweek before suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat to Arsenal on Tuesday night.

The Spanish giants did, however, manage an emphatic 5-1 home victory over German side Eintracht Frankfurt in between those fixtures.

In La Liga, Atletico Madrid thrashed Real Madrid with a 5-2 demolition at the Wanda Metropolitano back in September.

However, their humbling defeat to Arsenal, who netted four times in just 13 second-half minutes, saw them drop to 22nd in the 36-team Champions League league phase.

Speaking after the game, Simeone admitted that Mikel Arteta’s side were the strongest opponents his team has faced this season.

In an interview with Amazon Prime, the Argentine tactician said:

"I'd say the best team we've faced this season, Arsenal. They compete so well. They run and they run. There's quality all over the pitch. They deserved to win today, and I want to congratulate them on that win."

Arsenal are still chasing their first-ever Champions League title, having come closest in 2006 when they lost 2-1 to Barcelona after leading through Sol Campbell despite playing most of the match with 10 men following Jens Lehmann’s red card.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, reached the final twice in recent history, in 2014 and 2016, but were defeated by city rivals Real Madrid on both occasions.

Viktor Gyökeres celebrates with his Arsenal teammates after scoring against Atletico Madrid. Photo: David Price.

Despite suffering only one defeat in La Liga this season, Simeone’s men sit fourth in the standings after drawing four of their nine matches.

Their remaining Champions League league-phase fixtures will see them face Union Saint-Gilloise, Inter Milan, PSV, Galatasaray, and Bodo/Glimt, notably avoiding reigning champions PSG.

