The final list of nominees for the 2025 CAF Awards has been announced, with Kudus and Antoine Semenyo notably missing out

Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi have emerged as the leading favourites to claim the African Player of the Year honour

There was some consolation for Ghana as the Black Stars earned a nomination in the National Team of the Year category

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the nominees for the 2025 CAF Awards, with Mohamed Salah leading a glittering list of contenders for the prestigious Player of the Year title.

But the announcement, made on October 22, 2025, conspicuously saw Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo excluded from the race for the continent’s top individual honour.

Mohamed Salah headlines 2025 CAF Awards shortlist with Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo missing out. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Salah leads star-studded Lineup for CAF Awards

Liverpool and Egypt’s talisman, Mohamed Salah, continues to dominate the African football landscape after another extraordinary campaign.

The 32-year-old enjoyed a record-breaking season, scooping multiple accolades, including the Premier League Player of the Season, the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and the FWA Footballer of the Year.

Salah also clinched the Premier League Golden Boot for a record-equalling fourth time, led the league in assists to secure the Playmaker of the Season award, and lifted the Premier League trophy with Liverpool.

Watch all 57 of Salah's goals and assists in the 2024/25 season:

His consistency and impact make him a strong favourite to capture his third CAF Player of the Year crown.

Joining him on the shortlist are Victor Osimhen, Achraf Hakimi, and Serhou Guirassy — all standout performers for club and country.

Hakimi, in particular, enjoyed a phenomenal season with Paris Saint-Germain, winning the Ligue 1 title, the Prix Marc-Vivien Foé as the best African player in France, and earning a place in the Ligue 1 Team of the Season.

Watch a compilation of Hakimi’s standout performances below:

The Moroccan full-back capped off a remarkable year by securing a quadruple with PSG, lifting the UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and Trophée des Champions.

However, the omission of reigning holder Ademola Lookman raised eyebrows, given his impressive campaign with Atalanta.

Kudus, Semenyo miss out on CAF Awards

For Ghana, the disappointment was palpable. Antoine Semenyo recorded his best Premier League season with 11 goals and five assists, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus endured a modest spell at West Ham, managing just five goals and four assists in all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo sing the national anthem ahead of Ghana's final World Cup qualifier against Comoros on October 12, 2025. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Both players missed the chance to represent Ghana at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations but helped the Black Stars seal a place at their fifth FIFA World Cup.

The 2025 CAF Awards ceremony will be held in Marrakech, Morocco, where Africa’s brightest stars will gather to celebrate excellence in the beautiful game.

Below is the full list of nominees:

Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon/Napoli) Fiston Mayele (DR Congo/Pyramids) Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool) Denis Bouanga (Gabon/Los Angeles FC) Serhou Guirassy (Guinea/Borussia Dortmund) Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/Paris Saint-Germain) Oussama Lamlioui (Morocco/RS Berkane) Victor Osimhen (Nigeria/Galatasaray) Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal/Everton) Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal/Tottenham Hotspur)

Black Stars earn recognition at CAF Awards

Despite missing out on individual recognition, Ghana received a major consolation as the senior national team earned a nomination for the National Team of the Year award.

The Black Stars impressed throughout 2025, bouncing back strongly after failing to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Under Otto Addo’s guidance, Ghana reignited their form during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, winning six of their eight matches, drawing once, and losing only one.

They scored 21 goals and conceded just three, rekindling national pride and belief among supporters.

FIFA boss congratulates Ghana's Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino joined millions of fans worldwide in celebrating Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a heartfelt message, he congratulated the Black Stars and the entire nation, praising their passion and determination throughout the qualifiers.

Source: YEN.com.gh