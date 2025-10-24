Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal’s comments accusing Real Madrid of “stealing and complaining” have caused quite a stir inside the Los Blancos dressing room.

The remarks were viewed as deeply disrespectful by several Madrid players, sparking frustration ahead of Sunday’s El Clasico.

Club captain Dani Carvajal is reportedly planning to confront Yamal after the match to address the issue directly.

Why Real Madrid's Locker Room Is Ready to Confront Lamine Yamal

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid squad fed up with Lamine

According to MARCA, Real Madrid players have reportedly grown frustrated with Lamine Yamal’s recent comments, describing the Barcelona youngster as “a bad teammate” and claiming they are tired of his off-field behaviour.

Inside the Madrid dressing room, Yamal’s remarks have been met with confusion — especially given their timing just days before El Clasico at the Bernabeu.

Some players have also highlighted the irony of his statements in light of the ongoing Negreira case involving Barcelona’s alleged referee payments.

Added motivation

For the Real Madrid squad, the Spanish international’s words add further motivation ahead of a match they already had marked in red.

The four defeats suffered against Barcelona last season have not been forgotten at Valdebebas, and the comments have only reinforced the team’s determination.

Players believe that Yamal, regardless of his youth, fails to respect the basic codes of conduct between professionals.

This is not the first time Real Madrid players have noticed such behaviour from the Barcelona academy graduate. In that sense, his latest comments have come as little surprise, although they were widely discussed during Friday’s training session at Valdebebas.

The remarks have caused clear discomfort within a dressing room that now intends to use them as fuel for Sunday’s crucial match – one that can decide the top spot in La Liga.

Source: YEN.com.gh