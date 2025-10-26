Real Madrid vs Barcelona, famously known as El Clásico, remains one of football’s greatest and most anticipated rivalries

Across the decades, this fierce encounter between Spain’s giants has delivered countless iconic moments and legendary displays

Yet, it’s a rare sight to see Real Madrid fans applaud a Barcelona player, something that has happened only four times in history

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Only four Barcelona players in history have earned a standing ovation from Real Madrid fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On Sunday, the Catalan giants return to the iconic stadium for the first El Clasico of the season, aiming to overtake their fiercest rivals at the top of La Liga.

The Only Four Barcelona Players Have Received Standing Ovation From Real Madrid Fans

Source: Getty Images

Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid sit top of La Liga with 24 points, two clear of Hansi Flick’s Barcelona.

The champions will be without Raphinha for the trip, though Lamine Yamal is fit and available.

Remarkably, the 18-year-old is one of only four Barcelona players in history to have earned a standing ovation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Yamal's did not come in club colours, but instead while he was representing Spain in an international friendly against Brazil in March last year.

Watch video of Yama;'s ovation at the Bernabeu below:

Yamal did not get on the scoresheet that night, but his performance at just 16 years old drew applause from those inside the Bernabeu.

He went on to play an instrumental in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph, as he was named the tournament's best young player.

Barca players who received Bernabeu ovation

In being applauded by the Madrid faithful, Yamal joined elite company with Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho and Andres Iniesta as the only others players to receive that rare privilege.

Back in 1983 during a Spanish league cup match, Maradona scored a fantastic goal where he rounded the keeper, before he dribbled past a sliding defender over the line.

The Argentinian's brilliance prompted sections of the Madrid home crowd to rise to their feet and applaud.

More than 20 years later, in 2005, another Barcelona player received the same treatment.

Ronaldinho scored twice in an outstanding performance as the Catalans defeated Madrid 3-0.

The Brazilian winger scored one sublime goal, in which he rode two challenges before he smashed an effort beyond Iker Casillas.

Madrid supporters applauded that goal, but Ronaldinho did not realise that at the time.

He later said: "No, I didn't realise in the moment.

"I remembered when we arrived to the locker room and everybody was talking about it and I went to check it on the TV.

"Because of the joy of scoring and the celebration, I didn't notice the standing ovation. It's special. Only a few players have had this joy of being acclaimed by the fans of your arch rivals in a derby."

Andres Iniesta was applauded by the Madrid fans in November 2015.

The Spaniard ran the game from midfield, assisting Neymar and scoring himself as Barcelona won 4-0 at the home of their great rivals.

When he was substituted after 77 minutes, the Bernabeu rose to applaud him, which Iniesta said he was 'grateful' for.

Essien, the first Ghanaian to play El Clásico

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Essien is the only Ghanaian ever to feature in El Clasico.

In the 2012/13 season, Essien etched his name into Spanish football history when he joined Real Madrid on loan from Chelsea.

Source: YEN.com.gh