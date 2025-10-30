Arsenal, Chelsea Discover Quarter Final Opponents in Carabao Cup Draw
- Chelsea and Arsenal are among the top clubs that have discovered their opponents for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals
- The major contenders managed to avoid each other in the draw, paving the way for potentially thrilling semi-final clashes should they advance
- Liverpool and Tottenham, however, crashed out in the round of 16 following defeats to Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, respectively
The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw was conducted on Wednesday night, unveiling the matchups for the final eight teams in the competition.
The fourth round began on Tuesday, with Premier League sides Fulham and Brentford progressing to the next round at the expense of Grimsby Town and Wycombe Wanderers respectively.
Will Fish netted the decisive goal for the League One side as they secured a 2-1 victory over Welsh rivals Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground, booking their place in the next round.
Five more fixtures followed on Wednesday evening, highlighted by holders Newcastle United hosting Mohammed Kudus' Tottenham at St James’ Park.
The Magpies secured a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Fabian Schär and Nick Woltemade.
Meanwhile, Liverpool’s struggles continued as they suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace, their sixth loss in seven games and third to the Eagles this season.
Chelsea edged Wolves 4-3 in a pulsating contest at Molineux, while league leaders Arsenal triumphed 2-0 over Brighton in a match that saw 15-year-old Max Dowman make his first senior start and Bukayo Saka scoring, per The Sun.
Record eight-time winners Manchester City came from behind to beat Swansea City 3-1 in South Wales.
Carabao Cup quarter-final draw
Per the BBC, defending champions Newcastle United will face fellow Premier League side Fulham at St James’ Park in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
League One outfit Cardiff City, the only non-top-flight team left in the competition, will welcome Chelsea in a thrilling home tie.
FA Cup holders Crystal Palace, who eliminated last season’s runners-up Liverpool in the previous round, are set to visit Arsenal.
Meanwhile, eight-time winners Manchester City, who survived a scare to come from behind against Swansea City, will take on Brentford at the Etihad.
The draw, held live on Sky Sports after Newcastle’s win, confirmed the following quarter-final ties:
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
Cardiff vs Chelsea
Manchester City vs Brentford
Newcastle vs Fulham
All quarter-final matches will be played during the week commencing 15 December 2025, with the two-legged semi-finals set for the weeks beginning 12 January and 2 February 2026.
The Carabao Cup final will take place on 22 March 2026, with the champions earning £100,000 in prize money, in addition to earnings accumulated from earlier rounds.
Grimsby Town eliminate Man United
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ruben Amorim endured another Manchester United low in the Carabao Cup after losing on penalties.
The Red Devils were outclassed by League Two side Grimsby in the second round of the competition.
It was another humiliating defeat in what has quickly become a nightmare spell for the Portuguese coach.
