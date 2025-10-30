Liverpool’s owners have reportedly reached a decision on Arne Slot’s future amid the team’s alarming dip in form

The defending Premier League champions have gone over a month without a domestic win despite significant summer investment

Their Carabao Cup exit on Wednesday, coupled with an eight-point gap behind Arsenal in the title race, has only deepened concerns at Anfield

Liverpool’s hierarchy have reportedly reached a decision on Arne Slot’s future following the club’s humiliating 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Crystal Palace.

The Reds endured a torrid night at Anfield, suffering their sixth loss in seven matches as Palace advanced to the quarter-finals.

Arne Slot: Liverpool’s Position on Manager's Future After Heavy Crystal Palace Defeat

Despite Liverpool’s experimental back three causing early confusion for the visitors, Ismaila Sarr struck twice before half-time after exploiting defensive lapses.

Amara Nallo’s late red card compounded the misery before Yeremy Pino sealed the rout with a curling finish into the bottom corner.

The defeat adds to growing pressure on Slot, whose side have crashed out of the League Cup and fallen behind Arsenal in the Premier League race.

However, reports suggest Liverpool’s board remain patient, with faith still placed in the Dutchman after his title-winning debut season.

Liverpool’s upcoming schedule offers little respite, with a clash against an in-form Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday, followed by a crucial Champions League tie against Real Madrid, before a daunting trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City just five days later.

Liverpool decide on Arne Slot’s future

Should their poor run continue, pressure on Arne Slot will only intensify.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has shed light on the situation, disclosing on his YouTube channel what Liverpool’s hierarchy truly think about the manager’s current struggles.

“Liverpool absolutely internally… and when I say internally, it’s the hierarchy, the ownership, all the people at the club, really, really trust Arne Slot,” Romano said.

“They are 100 percent convinced that Arne Slot is the best manager to handle this situation.

“Obviously, it’s been a poor start to the season, but Liverpool are convinced everything will be okay, that it’s going to take some time to assess the squad with the new signings, to change something, to be back to the attitude from last season.

“But Liverpool have full trust in Slot. There is very good communication on a daily basis between the directors, all the people at the club in the management, and Arne Slot.”

As reported by Sportsmole, Liverpool’s slump deepened after their EFL Cup exit, raising serious concerns about their form.

The Reds have now lost six of their last seven games in all competitions, more than any team in Europe’s top five leagues since September 27.

Their defeats include league losses to Palace, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Brentford, along with a narrow Champions League loss to Galatasaray.

A 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt remains their only bright spot.

Wednesday’s 3-0 home defeat marked Liverpool’s heaviest domestic cup loss at Anfield in 91 years, leaving Arne Slot desperate to rally his squad ahead of a crucial stretch.

