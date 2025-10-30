Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Mohammed Kudus Faces Second Trophy Setback with Tottenham as Spurs Exit Carabao Cup
Football

Mohammed Kudus Faces Second Trophy Setback with Tottenham as Spurs Exit Carabao Cup

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • Sports journalist Baba Issah has backed Mohammed Kudus to shine at Tottenham despite their Carabao Cup failure
  • Newcastle United were too strong for Thomas Frank's side, who have now lost two chances to win a trophy this season
  • Mohammed Kudus has declared winning trophies with Tottenham remains his biggest aim after arriving from West Ham

Mohammed Kudus suffered his second disappointment with Tottenham Hotspur as the team was knocked out of the Carabao Cup following a 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park on Wednesday, October 29.

The Ghanaian midfielder, who joined Spurs with high expectations this summer, was eager to add silverware to his career, but early-season setbacks have already tested his patience.

Mohammed Kudus and Tottenham exit the Carabao Cup after losing 2-0 at Newcastle United on October 29, 2025, at St. James' Park.
Source: Getty Images

The first goal came from Fabian Schar, who rose to meet a corner and headed Newcastle into the lead. Tottenham players were left frustrated with the referee for not allowing Djed Spence to get back into position before the corner was taken, as noted by The Standard.

The frustration continued after the break when Nick Woltemade doubled the lead, outjumping Antonin Kinsky and Kevin Danso to head home, sealing Spurs’ exit from the competition.

This defeat means Tottenham’s cup hopes are now reliant on the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League, as cited by The Chronicle Live. For Kudus, whose stated ambition is to win trophies with Spurs, the loss is a bitter reminder of how challenging the season ahead could be.

Mohammed Kudus before the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park on October 29, 2025 in Newcastle.
Source: Getty Images

Tottenham's UEFA Cup, Carabao Cup failure

Earlier this season, Kudus experienced a similar heartbreak in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup. Tottenham took a commanding 2-0 lead against PSG in Udine on August 13, only to see the French side equalise in the final five minutes.

The match went to penalties, where PSG ultimately prevailed, handing the Ghanaian player his first major trophy disappointment at Spurs.

Baba Issah backs Mohammed Kudus

Despite the early setbacks, Ghanaian sports journalist Baba Issah has expressed confidence in Kudus’ potential at Tottenham. Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Issah emphasized that the young midfielder has the skill, work ethic, and mentality to thrive in Europe’s top competitions.

“I believe Mohammed Kudus will excel at Spurs. Early-season losses are part of football, but his talent and dedication will ensure he contributes significantly to Tottenham’s success. I also believe sometimes you need more than luck to win trophies. Just look at the Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain, they led 2-0 but ended up conceding twice within the last five minutes. Everyone thought Kudus and Spurs were going to win it.”

Issah’s endorsement highlights the faith Ghanaian football analysts and fans continue to place in Kudus, who remains one of the most exciting Ghanaian talents in European football.

Kudus outclasses Nuno Mendes

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Mohammed Kudus was in outstanding form during the 2025 UEFA Super Cup, as he completely outclassed Nuno Mendes of Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ghanaian midfielder displayed incredible skill, pace, and physicality, particularly in his one-on-one battles with the PSG backline.

