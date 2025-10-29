Mohammed Kudus has been listed among three African footballers who have caught the eye of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba

The Black Stars playmaker has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League since the start of the 2025/26 season, dazzling fans with his creativity and consistency

Drogba is widely regarded as one of the greatest African players ever to grace the English top flight

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Chelsea icon Didier Drogba has expressed his admiration for Mohammed Kudus, naming him among three players who have stood out for him.

The Ivorian legend, revered as one of Africa’s finest exports to English football, commended the Ghanaian sensation following his impressive start to life at Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba is impressed with Mohammed Kudus. Photos by Ian MacNicol and James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Drogba names Kudus, others as EPL favourites

Speaking in an interview with Sporty TV, Drogba revealed that the 25-year-old Ghanaian has caught his eye with his intelligence on the ball and fearless creativity.

“I like Kudus,” Drogba said simply, a statement that spoke volumes coming from one of football’s greats.

The former Chelsea striker also included Senegalese forward Nicolas Jackson, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, explaining that he sees traces of his own playing style in the youngster.

“I used to like [Nicolas] Jackson because I saw a lot of similarities [with myself],” Drogba remarked.

He rounded off his list with Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah, referring to the Egyptian, shortlisted for the 2025 CAF Men’s Player of the Year, with familiar reverence.

“Of course, my brother, of course, Mohammed Salah, King Salah,” the Ivorian legend added with a grin.

Drogba’s endorsement comes just weeks after Everton manager David Moyes hailed Kudus as Tottenham’s best signing of the summer.

Watch the video:

Since his £55 million move to North London, the Ghanaian has been nothing short of sensational.

Kudus' performance and stats this season

His creativity, work rate, and composure have quickly made him one of the league’s standout performers.

So far, Kudus has notched five assists and scored once in the Premier League.

According to StatMuse, he has also completed 32 successful dribbles — the highest in the division — underlining his ability to glide past opponents with ease.

His assist tally places him on par with Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and Burnley’s Quilindschy Hartman, as confirmed by ESPN statistics.

Fans and pundits have tipped the Nima-born attacker for stardom, with many describing him as one of the brightest African talents to grace the league in recent years.

Mohammed Kudus in action for Tottenham Hotspur during a Premier League clash with Aston Villa on October 19, 2025. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kudus is expected to feature in Tottenham’s EFL Cup encounter with Newcastle United on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

For Drogba, who won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, and the 2012 UEFA Champions League during his illustrious Chelsea career, recognising Kudus among England’s elite is more than a compliment — it is a passing of the torch from one African great to another.

Kudus backs himself in one key stat

In a related report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Mohammed Kudus confidently identified the one aspect of his game where he believes he stands above every other player in the world.

While constructing his version of the perfect footballer, the Tottenham Hotspur star selected strength as the area where he considers himself unmatched.

Source: YEN.com.gh