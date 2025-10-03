Mohammed Kudus has opened up about his most important objective at Tottenham Hotspur following his summer move

Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, and Antoine Semenyo lead the charge as the Black Stars aim for a spot at the 2026 World Cup

Tottenham's Kudus is set to drive the Black Stars’ attack, using his creativity and flair to help steer the team toward World Cup qualification

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Mohammed Kudus has opened up about his biggest ambition since completing his high-profile move from West Ham to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Ghanaian midfielder, who joined Spurs for a reported £55 million, has largely impressed for the 2025 Europa League champions, putting up consistent top displays in North London.

Tottenham star Mohammed Kudus eyes trophies as he leads the Black Stars’ hopeful World Cup campaign. Image credit: Brooks

Source: Getty Images

The Nima-born footballer has particularly wowed manager Thomas Frank, quickly becoming a central figure in the ex-Brentford boss' attack. So far, Mohammed Kudus has created a team-high 12 chances and contributed three assists, underlining his impact on the side, according to Transfermarkt stats.

Kudus opens up on biggest Tottenham objective

The former West Ham United star has made it clear that winning trophies is his top priority in his first season with Tottenham Hotspur, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

According to the 25-year-old, he is eager to help Tottenham break their long-standing domestic title drought. Spurs, fresh off their Europa League triumph over Manchester United last season, still face the reality of a 17-year wait for major English silverware.

Kudus emphasised that Tottenham are involved in nearly every competition this season, the Premier League, Champions League, and all domestic cups, and believes that winning any trophy would make their 2025/26 campaign a success, as he sends a clear message to the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea.

The 25-year-old is also focused on securing Champions League football for next season, emphasising the importance of a top-four finish as a realistic target.

Mohammed Kudus during the UCL 2025/26 League match between FK Bodo/Glimt and Tottenham Hotspur at Aspmyra Stadion on September 30, 2025 in Bodo. Martin Ole Wold

Source: Getty Images

Kudus ready for Ghana's World Cup qualifiers

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus is now fully focused on Ghana's crucial World Cup qualifiers, with two pivotal matches scheduled this October.

The Black Stars are set to face the Central African Republic on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at Stade El Abdi in El Jadida, Morocco, before returning home to host Comoros on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Spurs star has been named in Ghana's 24-man squad announced on Thursday, October 2, 2025, by head coach Otto Addo, as noted by the Ghana FA.

These matches are critical for Ghana's hopes of securing a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico. With qualification on the line, Kudus and his teammates are determined to deliver strong performances and keep Ghana's World Cup dreams alive.

Kudus headlines Ghana WCQ squad

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed the full squad announced by the Ghana Football Association for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

The list features all the major stars of the Black Stars, such as Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, and Antoine Semenyo, bringing together the country’s top talent to battle for a place at the global showpiece.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh