A top football writer has made a bold claim, suggesting West Ham were right to sell Mohammed Kudus

Despite Kudus’ past heroics in London, one West Ham star is now being hailed as “miles better” and the stats may back it up

A Ghanaian commentator has come to Kudus' defence, insisting the story isn’t over yet

It’s been a rough few weeks for West Ham United fans. Nuno Espírito Santo’s side have slumped to three consecutive defeats and now find themselves staring at the possibility of relegation.

However, amid the gloom, sports writer Jack Salveson Holmes has sparked a wave of optimism after claiming that West Ham already possesses a player far better than Mohammed Kudus.

As featured by Football Fan Cast, Holmes argues that while the Ghanaian international was once West Ham’s main attacking weapon, selling him last summer for £55 million might have been the smartest move the club could’ve made. Kudus, despite his flashes of brilliance in the 2023/24 campaign, struggled to maintain consistency the following season.

In his first year at the London Stadium, Kudus produced 14 goals and nine assists in 45 games, a respectable record that gave fans hope he would evolve into a Premier League star. But the magic quickly faded.

According to Transfermarkt, during the 2024/25 season, the Accra-born forward managed just five goals and four assists in 35 appearances, with most of his contributions coming when the stakes were low.

According to Holmes, the numbers told the full story. Kudus’ goal involvement rate plummeted from one every 1.95 games to one every 3.88 games. Even his deeper metrics, such as shot-creating actions and expected goals, dipped significantly, suggesting his decline wasn’t just down to bad luck.

Mohammed Kudus vs. Jarrod Bowen

While many West Ham supporters were sad to see Kudus go, Holmes insists his departure opened the door for another star to shine, Jarrod Bowen. The English forward has been a symbol of consistency and loyalty since joining from Hull City in 2020, becoming the club’s talisman in both domestic and European competitions.

Over 248 appearances, Bowen bagged 77 goals and 53 assists, averaging a goal contribution every 1.9 games, slightly better than Mohammed Kudus at his peak. The writer also pointed out the fact that Bowen continues to deliver for the Hammers, registering three goals and two assists in ten matches in 2025/26, a ratio that outperforms Kudus’ current form at Tottenham.

Moreover, Holmes describes Bowen as “unplayable,” echoing the words of Brentford boss Thomas Frank, and believes he embodies everything West Ham stand for: fight, resilience, and heart.

Ghanaian commentator backs Kudus as a top talent

Reacting to the comparisons, Ghanaian football commentator Bright Awuah told YEN.com.gh that Kudus, who has formed a great duo with Richarlison, remains a special player who needs time to rediscover his rhythm.

So, while selling Kudus may have seemed risky at the time, it’s proving to be a blessing in disguise. For West Ham, Jarrod Bowen isn’t just better than Kudus — he’s the beating heart keeping their Premier League hopes alive.

“Kudus is a top talent, no doubt about it. Every player faces a dip in form at some point, especially after a big transfer. I still believe he has what it takes to silence his critics and get back to his best. Bowen may be shining now, but Kudus’ story isn’t over yet.”

