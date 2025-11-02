Rooney publicly questioned Liverpool’s leadership, taking aim at Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah after the club’s poor run of form

Van Dijk hit back after Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa, dismissing Rooney’s remarks as “lazy criticism” and defending his captaincy

The Dutch star rallied his teammates and praised fans’ support, urging unity ahead of a crucial week

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has pushed back against Wayne Rooney’s recent comments questioning his leadership at Anfield, calling them a lazy take on the Reds’ current struggles.

The Dutch defender made his feelings known after guiding Liverpool to a much-needed 2-0 victory over Aston Villa, a result that ended their worrying run of four consecutive league defeats.

Virgil van Dijk bites back at Wayne Rooney as Liverpool leadership debate heats up. Image credit: Carl Recine, Richard Heathcote

Source: Getty Images

The win moved Arne Slot’s men to third in the Premier League table, level on points with Bournemouth. But before the game, as noted by ESPN, Rooney had claimed on his podcast that Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah had failed to show leadership this season despite their new contracts.

Van Dijk, however, brushed off the remarks, suggesting it was unfair to single out senior players when results dip. According to Liverpool Echo, he pointed out that such criticism often surfaces only when the team struggles, noting that nobody questions leadership when Liverpool are winning.

Pictured: Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. Image credit: Oli Scarff

Source: Getty Images

The defender insisted that responsibility is shared within the squad and that everyone is committed to helping the team recover its form. Van Dijk also stressed that he doesn’t take pundit opinions personally, acknowledging that media scrutiny comes with the territory.

Van Dijk Calls for unity at Liverpool

Reflecting on the Reds’ recent slump, Van Dijk admitted that the team’s poor results have naturally sparked debate. Still, he expressed confidence in the squad’s ability to bounce back together, emphasizing his duty to set an example as captain. He described leadership not as pointing fingers, but as lifting teammates and staying composed during difficult times.

The centre-back also addressed reports suggesting head coach Arne Slot was under pressure, highlighting the strong show of support from fans during the Villa game. Anfield echoed with chants for Slot, which Van Dijk viewed as a sign that the supporters remain firmly behind the team.

Meanwhile, goals from Mohamed Salah, his 250th for the club, and Ryan Gravenberch sealed a morale-boosting victory ahead of a crucial week featuring clashes against Real Madrid in the Champions League and Manchester City in the league.

The ex-Southampton defender concluded by urging focus and togetherness, saying Liverpool’s path back to consistency lies in belief and collective effort. For him, leadership is about perseverance and accountability, qualities he believes will help the Reds reclaim their best form in the weeks ahead.

Rooney praises Mohammed Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Wayne Rooney's praise for Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus following his impressive display in a Premier League game against Leeds United.

According to the Manchester United legend, the Spurs winger has everything it takes to become a world-class player, and urged him to keep improving his performance.

Source: YEN.com.gh