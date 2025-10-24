Mohamed Salah: Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Urged to Bench Egyptian Star Winger
- Liverpool crushed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Champions League, but Salah’s early retreat to the tunnel highlighted his current struggles
- Slot’s bold decision to bench Salah in favour of Florian Wirtz paid off, with Liverpool showing their most complete performance of the season
- Top football writer thinks managing Salah's minutes or keeping him out of the starting XI may be crucial to maintaining the team’s momentum
Liverpool’s recent 5-1 Champions League demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt offered a much-needed boost for Arne Slot’s side, yet one player’s absence from the celebrations stood out.
Mohamed Salah clapped the away fans at Deutsche Bank Park but quickly retreated to the tunnel, signaling the struggles the Egyptian forward is currently facing.
Mohamed Salah on the bench vs. Frankfurt
Slot made a bold decision to leave Salah on the bench, shifting to a 4-4-2 formation with summer signing Florian Wirtz occupying Salah’s usual right flank, as cited by Flashscore. The move paid off handsomely, with Liverpool delivering their most complete performance of the season, while Salah’s brief 16-minute cameo highlighted his current ineffectiveness.
The 33-year-old struggled to make an impact, registering only 12 touches, losing possession multiple times, and squandering clear chances, including a poor effort late in the game.
Despite Salah’s legendary status at Anfield, signs of decline are becoming evident. His decision-making and finishing have faltered, as seen in the recent Premier League defeat to Manchester United, where he missed opportunities that would have once been routine.
Many Liverpool fans believe the Reds cannot afford passengers if they hope to challenge for silverware, and currently, unfortunately, Salah fits that description. Slot’s choice to keep him on the bench appears justified, especially given Liverpool’s improved cohesion and balance without him.
Salah’s struggles are not merely a personal issue but are compounded by structural changes at Liverpool. The summer departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold removed the creative partnership that elevated Salah’s performances for years.
Meanwhile, Slot has tried to compensate by adapting the squad, but defensive frailties and inconsistent cover on the right flank have left the team exposed. Without contributions from Salah, Liverpool risk playing effectively a man down.
While Salah’s technical decline has become apparent, it is tempered by the understanding that he has been pivotal to Liverpool’s success over nearly a decade.
Arne Slot backed to start benching Salah
However, as James Westwood emphasizes on GOAL, the club may need to manage his minutes carefully, and keeping him out of the starting XI could be the key to sustaining Liverpool’s recent momentum.
If the current trend continues, a move to the Saudi Pro League next season cannot be ruled out, closing the final chapter on Salah’s illustrious Liverpool career on a less-than-ideal note.
Salah headlines CAF POTY shortlist
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohamed Salah leads a 10-man shortlist for the 2025 African Footballer of the Year award.
The Egyptian star tops a competitive list of Africa’s finest talents this year, featuring Hakimi Achraf and Victor Osimhen.
