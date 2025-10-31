After Tottenham’s EFL Cup exit to Newcastle, Mohammed Kudus aims to inspire a response in Saturday’s London derby clash against Chelsea

The Blues make the short trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium sitting in ninth position in the Premier League table, six places behind Spurs

The Ghanaian tops all players across Europe’s top five leagues with 32 completed dribbles, surpassing Vinicius Jr and Jeremy Doku

Tottenham star Mohammed Kudus is aiming to spark a strong response when Spurs take on Chelsea in Saturday’s highly anticipated Premier League London derby.

The clash between these two fierce rivals rarely disappoints, and this weekend’s encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium promises to be no exception as both sides look to make a statement.

Mohammed Kudus aims to inspire a response in Saturday's London derby clash against Chelsea.

The teams head into gameweek 10 on the back of very different EFL Cup results.

Tottenham suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat away to Newcastle United, crashing out of the competition in dismal fashion, while Chelsea emerged victorious in a dramatic seven-goal thriller against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

For Kudus, one of Tottenham’s summer signings, the night at St James’ Park offered mixed emotions. Despite being one of the few players who impressed, he found himself on the receiving end of a tough challenge from Joelinton that many felt deserved a red card, sparking a heated confrontation on the pitch.

Since arriving in North London, the Ghanaian international has quickly become a fan favourite, captivating supporters with his flair, technique, and tireless work rate.

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank remains optimistic that Kudus, alongside attacking partner Richarlison, can help reignite the team’s form in the Premier League.

According to Opta, the pair have already combined for three goals this season, the most productive attacking partnership in the division so far.

Kudus’s growing influence is reflected in his outstanding individual statistics. His explosive dribbling and creativity have added a new dimension to Tottenham’s attacking play.

In fact, Opta data shows that Kudus leads all players across Europe’s top five leagues with 32 completed dribbles this season, placing him ahead of stars such as Vinicius Jr, Lamine Yamal, Jeremy Doku, and Nico Williams.

The 25-year-old has already recorded one goal and four assists in nine league appearances, underscoring his immediate impact since joining Spurs.

Mohammed Kudus.

With Bournemouth fighting near the top and Ghana preparing for the 2026 World Cup, Kudus’s confidence and consistency continue to grow.

On Saturday, he will look to take centre stage again and make his mark against Chelsea, a side he has yet to score or assist against in his career, as Tottenham seek redemption and a return to winning ways.

