Antoine Semenyo has explained why he decided to stay at Bournemouth after being linked with several Premier League clubs during the summer

Premier League trio Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly scrambling to sign Semenyo in January

Semenyo has been one of the Premier League’s standout performers this season, netting six goals and providing three assists in his first eight games

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has explained why he chose to remain at Bournemouth, even though the Ghanaian forward was the subject of interest from other teams over the summer.

The former Bristol City striker, who won the PFA Premier League Fans' Player of the Month award for September, has been one of the league’s standout performers.

Antoine Semenyo in action for AFC Bournemouth against Fulham. Photo by Ryan Pierse.

Source: Getty Images

In nine appearances, the 25-year-old has scored six goals and assisted three times, trailing only Erling Haaland in the scoring charts, according to the BBC.

Semenyo flaunts his PFA Premier League Fans' Player prize:

His explosive form has reportedly caught the eye of Liverpool, who are said to be considering him as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The Premier League champions are not the only club keeping tabs on Antoine Semenyo, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur also closely tracking his development.

Despite growing interest from top-flight rivals, Semenyo revealed that his belief in Bournemouth’s long-term project convinced him to stay put.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the Ghanaian forward opened up about the transfer speculation that surrounded him following the departure of several key players ahead of the 2025/26 season.

“When they all left in the summer, there was a lot of interest and back and forth with the club,” he said. “But I knew in my head that the manager’s got something up his sleeve this year.”

Semenyo admitted that he had initial doubts after seeing multiple teammates move on, but his confidence in manager Andoni Iraola’s vision, combined with Bournemouth’s strong finish to the previous campaign, ultimately persuaded him to stay and be part of the club’s ongoing project.

"How we finished off the season last year was so good, and I knew we could continue, especially with the players we’ve brought in as well," he explained.

"I stayed for a reason. I wasn’t too sure at the start, but we’ve kicked on like a house on fire. I’m glad I committed to staying here because I’m enjoying every moment."

That decision has proven hugely rewarding for the Ghanaian forward, who has already tallied six goals and three assists in just nine Premier League appearances this season.

His outstanding displays have made him one of the most talked-about attackers in English football, even earning him a Premier League Goal of the Month nomination for October.

Semenyo’s blistering form has been central to Bournemouth’s remarkable start to the campaign, with the Cherries emerging as early contenders for European football and currently sitting second in the table.

David James advises Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former England goalkeeper David James advised Antoine Semenyo amid transfer interest from top Premier League clubs.

Manchester United and Tottenham reportedly had their bids rejected by Bournemouth, while Liverpool has also entered the race for his signature.

Source: YEN.com.gh