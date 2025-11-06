Hansi Flick made a decision on his Barcelona future after their 3-3 draw against Club Brugge in the Champions League

Hansi Flick has reportedly made a firm decision about his future as Barcelona manager following their dramatic 3-3 draw against Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Barcelona entered the contest in Belgium sitting within the playoff places, having won two and lost one of their opening three games.

The match quickly turned into a tense affair, as Barca went behind three times against an energetic Brugge side led by former Manchester City academy player Carlos Forbs, who struck twice, once in each half.

Despite the hosts’ attacking dominance, the Catalan giants found responses on each occasion.

Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal both found the back of the net, while an unfortunate own goal from Christos Tzolis kept Flick’s side level, per Sportsbible.

The match nearly took a disastrous turn in stoppage time when goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was dispossessed in his own box, only for referee intervention to save Barca as Romeo Vermant’s goal was ruled out for a foul on the Polish shot-stopper.

Having won La Liga in his debut season, Flick is now under mounting pressure after a string of poor results and defensive lapses.

The Catalans’ display in Brugge, coupled with their failure to keep a clean sheet in nine straight matches, has only deepened the scrutiny.

Their humiliating 4-1 loss to Sevilla in October and last month’s 2-1 defeat in El Clasico have further cast doubts over Flick’s leadership.

Nevertheless, the German coach remains defiant. Spanish journalist Alfredo Martinez reported that when questioned about speculation over his job hours before the Brugge game, Flick dismissed the rumours bluntly, replying: “More garbage.”

“I really love this club, I love the players, I love everything surrounding it. I am very happy in Barcelona," the German tactician added.

Flick took charge of Barcelona in the summer of 2024, succeeding club legend Xavi Hernandez.

His appointment came after a turbulent spell as Germany’s national team manager, where his tenure ended in disappointment following their early World Cup exit in 2022.

Before that, Flick achieved immense success with Bayern Munich, famously guiding them to a historic treble in 2020, including a Champions League triumph.

However, despite his success, Flick’s time at Bayern came to an end after a turbulent 2020-2021 season.

Despite recent struggles, Flick appears determined to weather the storm at Camp Nou and restore Barcelona’s competitive edge both domestically and in Europe.

Hansi Flick’s future beyond Barcelona

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Hansi Flick plans to step away from top-level football coaching after his tenure at Barcelona.

Flick, who rose to prominence after guiding Bayern Munich to a treble in 2020, has a contract with the La Liga champion that runs until June 2027.

