Chelsea dropped points in Azerbaijan as Qarabag held them to a 2-2 draw despite the Blues dominating much of the match

Defensive errors cost Chelsea when Jorrel Hato’s mistake allowed Qarabag to take the lead

Garnacho scored for the Blues in the second half, while injuries, including Lavia’s early exit, challenged the team

Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Qarabag in Azerbaijan on Wednesday, a result that left manager Enzo Maresca frustrated and critical of his side.

Expected to secure a comfortable win in their early Champions League clash, the Blues dominated large portions of the match but were unable to convert possession into a full three points. Maresca did not hold back in highlighting mistakes at both ends of the pitch that prevented a victory.

Enzo Maresca rips into Chelsea players after 2-2 away UCL stalemate against Qarabag on November 5, 2025.

Source: Getty Images

Qarabag hold Chelsea in UCL stalemate

According to Flashscore, Estevao initially put Chelsea ahead in the 16th minute with a low strike into the near post, only for Qarabag to respond quickly. Leandro Andrade equalized after 30 minutes, and a defensive mishap involving Jorrel Hato allowed Marko Jankovic to give Qarabag the lead just before halftime.

Despite dominating the second half, Chelsea could only restore parity through Alejandro Garnacho in the 53rd minute, leaving the Blues with a shared point and ongoing mid-table struggles in Group Phase play.

Alejandro Garnacho of Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 match between Qarabag FK and Chelsea FC at Tofiq Bahramov Stadium on November 05, 2025 in Baku.

Source: Getty Images

Enzo Maresca blasts Chelsea's defending

At full time, Enzo Maresca emphasized that the team’s lack of clinical finishing in the box was the defining factor in their draw. Defensive lapses and missed opportunities inside the penalty area prevented Chelsea from converting control into victory, a point the Italian coach noted as an urgent area for improvement, as cited by GOAL.

Meanwhile, Chelsea made several changes at halftime, introducing Enzo Fernandez, Liam Delap, and Garnacho to replace Andrey Santos, Tyrique George, and Jamie Gittens.

Garnacho, in particular, made an impact by scoring the team’s second goal, earning praise for his improvement since joining from Manchester United. Maresca highlighted Garnacho’s contribution while acknowledging the team’s overall shortcomings in maintaining focus and avoiding errors.

However, injury concerns also affected Chelsea, as Romeo Lavia was forced off after just eight minutes, marking another setback for the Belgian midfielder. Maresca revealed the injury was likely a quadriceps issue, expressing frustration for the player’s ongoing fitness struggles since his 2023 move from Southampton.

Chelsea now look to recover in domestic competition, having lost only once in their last eight matches across all tournaments, with six wins in that run. The Blues will host Wolves at Stamford Bridge this weekend, aiming to secure momentum ahead of the international break.

Wolves remain at the bottom of the Premier League after a 3-0 defeat at Fulham, and the West Midlands club is in search of a permanent head coach following Vitor Pereira’s departure.

