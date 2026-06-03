A young Ghanaian man expressed a strong desire to return home after facing difficult times in the US

His parents sold all their properties and sacrificed their livelihoods to fund his travel for a better future

The man fell in with the wrong crowd and lost everything after being introduced to illegal substances

A young man from Ghana, hailing from Akyem Kukurantumi, has shared his heartbreaking story after failing to achieve the dream his family envisioned for him in the United States.

A young Ghanaian man shares his heartbreaking journey of lost dreams and family sacrifices after falling into the wrong crowd in the US. Image credit: Colorado Events/Facebook

Source: UGC

The emotional story, which was shared on Instagram by blog handle mari_gyata on June 2, 2026, details how the young man's life took a wrong turn after moving abroad.

According to the report, his parents made massive sacrifices, selling off all their properties just to secure his visa and send him overseas to build a better life for the family.

The post read:

"His parents sold their very own properties, sacrificed everything, just so he could get a US visa and build a better life for them all. But once here, he fell in with the wrong crowd and was introduced to illegal substances."

The Instagram video below shows the Akyem Kukurantumi native stranded in the US having a discussion with a fellow Ghanaian.

Reactions to Ghanaian man stranded in US

The situation has left the young man with nothing to his name, completely altering the trajectory of his life in the diaspora.

Faced with severe hardship, he expressed that his biggest desire now is to abandon the struggle abroad and return to his home country.

The story serves as a painful warning to many families about how a single bad choice can destroy years of parental sacrifice.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to mari_gyata's post below:

bucqxei said:

"God please protects our kids 🥺."

Nestrodinho wrote:

"He should make them proud before coming back home."

Mrss_awuku commented:

"I see him almost every morning at New York Penn Station on my way to work 😢😭😭 Abrokyire nsem y3 piiii."

annybeautyplus added:

"My bro is in this same situation."

Mankosakyibea stated:

"Hmmm, my classmate from school oo.... 😢😢."

US Attorney General's office warns fraudsters

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the US government issued a stern warning to international fraudsters following the extradition of several Ghanaian nationals linked to romance scams targeting elderly Americans.

Colin McDonald, Assistant Attorney General for Fraud Encroachment, announced that Washington is intensifying investigations to track down perpetrators and reclaim stolen assets, ensuring offenders face prosecution and are forced to repay victims.

Source: YEN.com.gh