Erling Haaland was on target once again as Manchester City cruised to a 4-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday

Phil Foden netted twice, with Rayan Cherki also getting on the scoresheet in a commanding display from Pep Guardiola’s side

The win lifts City to fourth in the league phase with 10 points from four matches, putting them firmly on course to qualify directly for the round of 16

Erling Haaland has written another remarkable chapter in Champions League history after finding the back of the net for Manchester City against Borussia Dortmund.

The Norwegian striker scored City’s second goal of the night in the 29th minute, marking his 18th goal of the 2025/26 season across all competitions.

Jeremy Doku, electric down the left flank, drove into space before sending a pinpoint low cross into the box, which Haaland met with precision, smashing the ball beyond the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

Phil Foden had earlier opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola’s side, who went into half-time with complete control of the match and their sights firmly set on maintaining their unbeaten run in Europe.

Haaland’s strike was not just another goal, it was one that etched his name into the Champions League record books.

According to Opta Analyst, the 25-year-old has now scored in five consecutive Champions League games for three different clubs: RB Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund, and Manchester City.

It’s a feat that not even Cristiano Ronaldo, who represented Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus in Europe’s elite competition, managed to achieve.

The Norwegian, who scored against Villarreal two weeks ago, continues to underline his status as City’s most lethal weapon, comfortably leading their scoring charts this season.

In fact, no other City player has scored more than once in the Premier League.

The club’s unlikely second-highest contributor is Burnley defender Maxime Esteve, who scored two own goals in City’s emphatic 5-1 victory over the Clarets in September.

According to UEFA, Haaland’s latest goal sees him draw level with Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé on the scoring charts, trailing Victor Osimhen, who climbed to six goals after netting a hat-trick against Ajax.

Meanwhile, teammates Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku, and Bernardo Silva have each contributed a goal apiece.

As the competition progresses, Manchester City continue their push for a third win in the group stage.

Bayern Munich and Arsenal both maintain perfect records after four matches, while Inter Milan joined them with victory over Kairat Almaty at the San Siro, but once again, all eyes are on Haaland, the man rewriting Champions League history one goal at a time.

Since joining Manchester City, Haaland has shattered record after record - from breaking the Premier League’s single-season goal record to becoming one of the fastest players to reach 50 goals in the Champions League.

According to 433 on X, he equaled Ronaldo’s 12-game scoring streak, reinforces his standing as one of modern football’s most ruthless finishers.

Haaland joins Ronaldo at club-100

