Claims of a rift between Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso and his players are growing louder, with five stars thought to to be unhappy with their new manager, according to reports in Spain.

Although the Spanish serial winners currently sit top of LaLiga with a defiant win in the first El Clasico of the campaign just weeks behind them, speculation over unease at the Bernabeu has stalked Alonso's first few months at his new side.

Jude Bellingham and 4 Real Madrid Players Reportedly Unhappy with Xabi Alonso

Source: Getty Images

The former Bayer Leverkusen manager joined the club he played for during his on-pitch career this summer, but Alonso has failed to win hearts in the same way as former coaches Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane did during their respective spells in the dugout.

As per Mundo Deportivo, among those who are struggling to work well with Alonso are Thibaut Courtois, Vinicius Jnr, and England prodigal Jude Bellingham.

All three of the players are believed to have issues with the manager's tactics, specifically his desire to play the ball out from the back.

Vinicius Jnr has appeared visibly frustrated with his manager at various points of the season, most recently clashing with Alonso after he was substituted off during the side's clash with Barcelona.

But despite issuing an apology to his 'team-mates, the club, and its president' for his conduct on the sidelines, Alonso was a notable omission from Vinicius' public silence-breaking.

Along with the Brazilian, Bellingham, and Courtois, Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde are also thought to be unhappy with Alonso, having failed to secure a starting berth in his preferred XI.

Both players have instead been forced out of position at times to make it into the team, with midfielder Valverde recently stepping up at right back over injured captain Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

As well as in competitive action, Alonso has set the cat among the pigeons in training too, with Daily Mail Sport reporting at the end of last month that the head coach believes he has stepped into a dressing room replete with bad habits.

Alonso is thought to be demanding in terms of what he expects from his players in training, utilising video analysis, drones, and detailed tactical plans to force focus from his stars.

However, the Spanish outlet stressed that some players preferred the looser approaches of Zidane and Ancelotti - both of whom saw their approach validated by winning multiple Champions League titles.

Real Madrid have been defeated just once this season - against Liverpool in European action - and drew 0-0 for the first time on Sunday against Rayo Vallecano.

But their performance against Premier League opposition raised major question makes in the Spanish press, with one outlet suggesting that Real Madrid were not ready to compete in Europe.

Source: YEN.com.gh