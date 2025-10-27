Vinicius Jr. reportedly issued an explosive threat to Xabi Alonso after being substituted during Sunday’s clash with Barcelona

The Brazilian’s angry reaction has not gone down well with the club’s hierarchy, who are said to be unhappy with his attitude

Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over their fierce rivals extended their lead at the top of La Liga to five points, but Vinicius’ outburst has cast a shadow over the win

Vinicius Junior’s frustrated reaction to being substituted during Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Barcelona on Sunday reportedly caught the attention of his teammates.

The Brazilian winger stormed straight into the dressing room after Xabi Alonso opted to replace him with Rodrygo, refusing to stay on the bench for the final minutes due to his visible anger.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, both Real Madrid players and club officials were left unimpressed by Vinicius’ reaction after being substituted.

Frustrated by his early withdrawal in the 72nd minute, the Brazilian reportedly complained that he has frequently been started but rarely allowed to finish matches this season.

“Always me,” Vinicius reportedly muttered in frustration before storming off, adding that it would be best for everyone if he left to cool down.

“I’m leaving the team, it’s better if I leave, I’m leaving,” he is said to have declared before heading straight down the tunnel.

Though he later returned to the bench for the closing minutes, and took part in the heated post-match altercation involving Dani Carvajal, Thibaut Courtois, and Lamine Yamal, his decision to walk away initially is understood to have caused concern within the club.

In the eyes of his colleagues it was "bad" and "wrong" for that to be his reaction to being substituted.

Some club officials are claimed to believe Alonso made the wrong call withdrawing the 2024 Ballon d'Or runner-up when he did, but still cannot abide by what followed and are "very upset" over his reaction. That image is not what the club wants to project.

Ultimately, the possibility is raised that Real Madrid are "seriously considering" sanctions.

Real Madrid Set to Punish Vinicius After Substitution Drama in El Clasico

According to Mundo Deportivo, Vinicius’ outburst may be linked to deeper contract frustrations.

The Brazilian reportedly has a verbal agreement to extend his deal beyond 2027, but he’s yet to sign, with negotiations stalling over salary demands that exceed Real Madrid’s pay structure.

For now, he’s waiting to see how things unfold, even leaving open the possibility of a free transfer in 2026 if no deal is reached, a scenario that could force Madrid to sell him before his value drops.

