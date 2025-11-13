Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have officially announced their engagement, marking the next chapter in their long-term relationship

Details of an extraordinary prenuptial agreement have surfaced, outlining significant financial provisions for Georgina in the event of a separation

The couple has yet to share details on when they plan to tie the knot or hold the much-anticipated ceremony

Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time partner, Georgina Rodriguez, are officially engaged.

31-year-old Rodriguez shared the happy news on Instagram on Monday, posting a photograph of herself wearing a dazzling ring.

The couple, who have been together since 2016 after meeting while Georgina worked at a Gucci store in Madrid, share two daughters.

The Spanish-Argentine has also played a key role in raising Ronaldo’s three other children.

In 2022, the two lovers suffered the heartbreaking loss of one of their newborn twins, a boy.

What Georgina will earn if she splits from Ronaldo

While fans celebrated the engagement, Portuguese magazine TV GUI, via Tribuna, revealed details of the couple’s prenuptial agreement, and it’s nothing short of extraordinary.

Should the couple ever divorce, Georgina would receive lifelong payments exceeding $114,000 per month.

The agreement, reportedly signed after the birth of their first child together, Alana Martina, also grants Georgina ownership of Ronaldo’s luxury mansion in Madrid’s exclusive La Finca district, valued at over $5.64 million.

Sources in Portugal claim the deal is designed to ensure lasting stability for Georgina and her children.

The source added that Ronaldo and Georgina’s top priority is clear: to ensure their children enjoy a peaceful life and are never in want, no matter what the future holds.

Despite their strong relationship, the couple are keen to protect their futures, prioritising the well-being of their family above all.

The arrangement safeguards Ronaldo’s immense fortune while guaranteeing Georgina significant financial security, reflecting both the love and the pragmatic planning that come with life at the highest level of fame and wealth.

What is the cost of Georgina Rodriguez's diamond ring?

While the engagement itself is the headline, the ring is undeniably the showstopper.

Reports suggest Ronaldo spared no expense, with experts estimating its value at over $5 million, YEN.com.gh reported.

The centrepiece is an emerald-cut diamond believed to be between 10 and 15 carats, set in platinum and flanked by tapered baguette side stones.

A gem of such quality, a D-colour-grade flawless diamond, could fetch upwards of $5 million.

Brisbane-based jewellery designer Nick Ireland, one of Australia’s top diamond experts, believes it might be even larger.

"I think it's somewhere around 30 carats in size, I would've thought by looking at the photo," he told 9honey.

Ireland estimates the diamond alone could be worth around $5 million, depending on specific factors.

He described it as "a beautiful, big oval-cut diamond" with smaller side stones that may also be oval.

