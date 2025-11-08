Cristiano Ronaldo has added another remarkable milestone to his glittering career in the Saudi Pro League

The 40-year-old found the back of the net as Al-Nassr continued their flawless start to the 2024/25 season in the Saudi top flight

Fans have since taken to social media to celebrate the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, showering him with praise for his enduring brilliance and consistency

Cristiano Ronaldo just can’t stop rewriting football history. His latest milestone came in Al Nassr’s 3–1 triumph over Neom on Saturday, November 8, a result that kept their flawless league run intact.

The match started evenly, with both teams creating chances but failing to score before halftime.

The tempo changed in the second half when Angelo Gabriel opened the scoring with a fierce strike.

Moments later, Ronaldo calmly converted a penalty to double the lead, before Joao Felix sealed the victory late on. Cristiano's goal etched his name in the history books for the umpteenth time, as cited by GOAL.

Ronaldo sets unprecedented record in Saudi

The Portuguese legend became the first non-Saudi player to record 100 direct goal involvements for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

The 40-year-old continues to deliver performances that defy his age.

According to World Soccer Talk, his goal against Neom was his 83rd in the league, adding to 17 assists in only 85 appearances, an astonishing record by any measure.

Beyond Saudi Arabia, that strike also pushed his career tally to 953 goals, extending two world records: scoring against 206 different opponents, including 158 clubs and 48 national teams.

Since joining the Riyadh outfit in December 2022, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been nothing short of transformative.

His goals, leadership, and professionalism have lifted the Knights of Najd back into title contention, as they push for their first league crown since the 2018/19 season.

Below are Al-Nassr's stats this season:

From becoming the fastest player to reach 50 league goals to inspiring crucial wins in big fixtures, Ronaldo, who recently revealed when he will marry long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, has set a standard few can match.

Every game he plays adds another chapter to a story already overflowing with records and moments of brilliance.

Fans celebrate Ronaldo's latest milestone

Supporters flooded social media with praise following his latest achievement. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

@naijahustlerr wrote:

“Records keep chasing this man.”

@Oluwasegun_109 added simply:

“Goat.”

@Festus_18 noted:

“Cristiano does what he does best… quietly reminding everyone why he’s the greatest player ever.”

For Ronaldo, milestones are nothing new, but each one reinforces his unmatched consistency and desire to stay at the top.

As the Knights of Najd continue their march toward the title, their captain remains the heartbeat of the team, proving that greatness only grows with time.

After the game, he delivered a powerful message after finding the net once again in Al-Nassr’s 3-1 victory over Neom on Saturday, November 8.

Ronaldo challenges Messi's GOAT status

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has reignited the long-standing GOAT debate, openly challenging the enduring dominance of his rival, Lionel Messi.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner confidently declared that he sees no reason to be modest when it comes to discussions about who truly stands as football’s greatest.

