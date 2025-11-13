Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez’s secret divorce agreement emerges

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are putting the finishing touches on a prenuptial agreement ahead of what many are calling the wedding of the year

Spanish media claim the couple has settled on extraordinary financial terms that only a handful of people in the world could negotiate

The agreement is said to cover every possible scenario in the event of a separation, ensuring security for both parties

The football world paused when Cristiano Ronaldo and his longtime partner, Georgina Rodriguez, announced their plans to get married.

Together for nearly a decade, the couple share a family of five children and remain one of the most talked-about pairs in sports and entertainment.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez at Globe Soccer Dubai Awards 2024 on December 27, 2024. Photo by Waleed Zein.

Source: Getty Images

Georgina revealed the news on social media, sparking excitement among fans of the Portuguese star and the glamorous influencer.

As always with the high-profile couple, every detail quickly drew attention.

Soon after the marriage announcement, reports surfaced about a prenuptial agreement between Cristiano and Georgina, outlining arrangements in the event of a possible separation.

Ronaldo and Georgina’s secret divorce pact

According to Portuguese outlet TV GUIA via Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement designed to protect both parties in the event of a separation.

The arrangement, first put in place after the birth of their daughter Alana Martina, is said to secure Georgina’s financial future while also safeguarding Ronaldo’s vast fortune.

Under the alleged terms, Georgina would receive a lifetime pension exceeding $121,000 per month, ownership of Ronaldo’s $5.64 million La Finca mansion in Madrid, and additional financial support.

Reports also claim she would be entitled to $500,000 monthly in child support, ensuring the couple’s children enjoy stability and a high standard of living.

On top of this, the agreement supposedly grants Georgina $2 million annually to maintain her lifestyle, two luxury cars chosen from Ronaldo’s collection, access to private flights, and two vacations per year.

While the couple appear firmly united after nearly a decade together, the pact is said to reflect their desire to ensure long-term security for their family, no matter what the future may hold.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez’s Secret Divorce Agreement emerges

Source: Getty Images

The hidden meaning behind Georgina Rodriguez’s engagement ring

According to Tobias Kormind via Bolavip, Managing Director of 77 Diamonds, the engagement ring features a rare triple-oval, three-stone configuration.

In an interview with The Mirror, he explains:

“The trilogy setting — three stones together — traditionally symbolises the past, present and future of a couple, emphasising the continuous nature of Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez’s relationship“.

The choice of three stones turns the ring into more than just jewellery—it becomes a story of the couple’s journey: treasured memories, present devotion, and a shared future. At its heart sits a stunning 35-carat oval diamond, flanked by two smaller one-carat stones, bringing the total weight to 37 carats.

Designed with precision, the central diamond is held by double-claw prongs that maximize light and brilliance, perfectly showcasing its flawless D-color grade. Set in platinum—a metal prized for its durability and timeless silvery glow—the ring symbolizes strength and everlasting love.

Blending classic elegance with modern luxury, the piece is celebrated not only for its dazzling beauty but also for its deep symbolism, making it one of the most iconic rings in celebrity jewellery, The Mirror UK reports.

Women Ronaldo has dated in the past

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ronaldo’s romantic life has been linked to supermodels, actresses, and high-profile celebrities across the globe.

His history includes confirmed relationships, rumoured affairs, and brief encounters that grabbed worldwide attention. From Irina Shayk to Kim Kardashian, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner’s love story has captivated fans for almost twenty years.

Source: YEN.com.gh