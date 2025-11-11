Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has found himself in legal hot water after a group of Peruvian businessmen accused him of fraud

The allegations reportedly stem from a series of failed business deals linked to a company chaired by the 2010 World Cup winner

Iniesta officially retired from professional football on October 8, 2024, at the age of 40, after a decorated career

Andres Iniesta is making headlines off the pitch after a group of Peruvian businessmen filed a $600,000 (GHS 6.5 million) lawsuit against him.

The case revolves around a failed series of sports and music events that were reportedly promoted through companies tied to Iniesta.

Iniesta accused of fraud by Peruvian businessmen

According to Marca, the complainants allege that Iniesta’s firm breached a partnership agreement meant to develop sports-related projects in Peru.

The Peruvian Public Prosecutor’s Office has since launched a preliminary investigation following a complaint filed by Gucho Entertainment S.A.C. and several local investors.

They claim to have invested nearly $600,000 into ventures supported by NSN Barcelona, a company chaired by Iniesta, and its regional branch, NSN Sudamérica.

How Iniesta got involved in the fraud case

Documents cited by prosecutors suggest Iniesta’s global image was instrumental in convincing investors to back ambitious projects, including football friendlies and K-pop concerts.

However, most of the planned events never materialised.

Only one, the Upa Upa Fest, actually took place, and it reportedly ended in financial disaster.

The losses from that event led to the cancellation of other scheduled shows, such as a legends’ exhibition match between former Peruvian and Spanish players, and a friendly encounter between Cienciano and Nacional de Quito.

The lawsuit further claims that despite public appearances and Iniesta’s glowing remarks about Peru’s passion for sport during the company’s 2023 launch, investors received neither profits nor refunds.

According to Morocco World News, NSN Sudamérica was eventually declared bankrupt and liquidated without providing any accounting of how the funds were used.

Prosecutors have also named Paul Valderrama Rubio and Carlos Gómez Pintor, who are believed to have overseen the company’s South American expansion.

Authorities are now tracing the missing funds and examining potential financial irregularities.

Among those claiming losses is Iván Petrozzi, who says he invested $35,000 in a friendly game in Miami involving Barcelona SC of Ecuador and Sporting Cristal.

Two others, Juan Manuel Vargas Alva and Jorge Alberto Yáñez Giles, reported losing $15,000 and $14,850, respectively.

So far, neither Iniesta nor the other individuals named in the complaint have issued public statements.

The legal dispute marks an unusual blemish on the 41-year-old’s otherwise spotless image.

Iniesta's football career in perspective

Iniesta, who earlier disclosed his true feelings about losing the 2010 Ballon d'Or to Lionel Messi, retired from professional football on October 8, 2024, after a 24-year journey that began with Barcelona in 2002.

Over the years, he became one of the most decorated midfielders in football history, lifting every major trophy available at both club and international levels.

