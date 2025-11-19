Arsenal are reportedly monitoring a promising Ghanaian talent often likened to former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien

However, the Gunners may face Premier League competition from Bournemouth ahead of the January transfer window

Both Mikel Arteta's side and Bournemouth see the young prospect as one for the future

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring a fast-rising young Ghana talent who has drawn comparisons to Chelsea legend Michael Essien due to his powerful, energetic style of play.

After investing around £250 million in the summer to strengthen their squad, the Gunners are already seeing the rewards, sitting top of the Premier League after 11 matches.

Despite being well stocked in midfield, the north London side remain keen on adding elite prospects to bolster their long-term options.

Arsenal, Bournemouth chase Ghana star

The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal are closely monitoring rising star Caleb Yirenkyi, who is having an impressive season in Denmark.

The 19-year-old, who is being valued at around £20million, is another graduate of the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana and is impressing in the Danish Superliga with Nordsjaelland.

The teenager initially featured as a right-sided midfielder and even made his international debut in May as a right-back.

Under Nordsjaelland manager Jens Fonsskov Olsen, Yirenkyi has undergone a major transformation, being converted into a defensive midfielder and thriving in his new role.

Much of the credit also goes to Michael Essien, who serves as assistant manager at the Danish club and has played a key role in helping the teenager adapt to his new position.

Yirenkyi’s evolution into a commanding number six has earned him comparisons to former Chelsea star Essien, attracting interest from top clubs like Arsenal.

The Ghanaian midfielder’s progress in the role has impressed fans and pundits alike, prompting frequent parallels with the Premier League legend.

Yirenkyi previously credits Essien’s guidance for much of his growth, saying via Sun Sports:

“Michael Essien impacts every player. He helps everyone at Nordsjaelland; we learn a lot from him.”

According to Sports Mole, the Gunners view the 19-year-old as a long-term prospect, though they may face competition from Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth.

Bournemouth can provide Yirenkyi with an immediate pathway to first-team football, and Andoni Iraola’s proven track record with developing young talent could heavily influence the midfielder’s next move.

Currently valued at around £20m, the Ghanaian youngster could prove to be a bargain for any Premier League club aiming to strengthen their midfield.

Caleb Yirenkyi humiliates Korean star

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Caleb Yirenkyi delivered a performance that warmed many hearts even though Ghana fell 1-0 to South Korea at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Tuesday, November 18.

The young midfielder, only 19, finally received a chance to operate in his natural area after spending his earlier outings in an improvised right-back role.

